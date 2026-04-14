CytoDyn to Present at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (“mTNBC”) and colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), today announced that it will be presenting two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract title:

Leronlimab induces PD-L1 expression and is associated with long term survival with an ICI in PD-L1 low metastatic TNBC Presenter: Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP AO, Lead Consultant in Preclinical and Clinical Oncology at CytoDyn Date and Time: April 19, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST. Poster ID: 1033 Location:

Section 41, Board 1

Abstract title:

Preliminary results of a phase 2 study of leronlimab in combination with TAS-102 and bevacizumab in previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer Presenter: Pashtoon M. Kasi, M.D., M.S., Medical Director at City of Hope Date and Time: April 21, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST. Poster ID: 6466 Location:

Section 41, Board 14







“We are encouraged by the continued progress being made as we advance leronlimab and explore its potential applications across solid tumors,” said Jacob Lalezari, M.D., CEO of CytoDyn. “The research being presented at AACR reflects the growing body of scientific work examining CCR5 biology and its role in the tumor microenvironment. Together, these studies help deepen our understanding of how leronlimab may enhance immune responses and inform our broader strategy to develop new treatment approaches for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

A copy of the presentations will be made available on CytoDyn’s website under the Publications & Posters section after it is presented at the symposium.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the mechanism of action of leronlimab, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts

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