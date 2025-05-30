Cytek® Biosciences Is Setting the New Standard for Full Spectrum Flow Cytometry with the New Cytek Aurora™ Evo Flow Cytometer

Improved Sample Throughput, Automation Capabilities and Updated Hardware Design

Cytek Aurora™ Evo Cytek today unveiled the Cytek Aurora™ Evo system, a full spectrum flow cytometer that builds on the trusted performance of the Cytek Aurora system. Designed to set a new standard in spectral flow cytometry, the Cytek Aurora Evo flow cytometer maintains the reproducibility researchers rely on, now with added high-throughput performance and automation capabilities.

FREMONT, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that underscores its dedication to shaping the future of cell analysis, Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) today announced the launch of the Cytek Aurora™ Evo system, a new full spectrum flow cytometer that improves on its flagship Cytek Aurora system.

First launched in 2017 to address the limitations of existing flow cytometry technologies, Cytek’s Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) systems have become the spectral technology of choice for researchers worldwide, with over 2,600 peer-reviewed publications citing its use – more than any other spectral flow cytometer.

Building on this groundbreaking success, the new Cytek Aurora Evo system has been reengineered to carry forward the proven reliability and reproducibility of the Cytek Aurora system, while introducing high-throughput and automation capabilities to meet the demands of modern research. The Cytek Aurora Evo system utilizes Cytek’s FSP technology, continuing to provide the field-tested capability to run large multicolor experiments without compromising data quality, as well as an unparalleled level of assay flexibility. The ability to resolve both small particles and large cells on a single instrument allows scientists to tackle a wider range of applications with confidence. The newly added capabilities of improved sample throughput, automated instrument maintenance, and data harmonization were all added to empower researchers to accelerate discoveries with greater speed and confidence.

With increasing demand for high-performance, flexible, and efficient cell analysis tools, the new Cytek Aurora Evo flow cytometer is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of researchers and further drive the adoption of spectral flow cytometry. Key features and benefits of the new system include:

Instrument Standardization: Harmonized instruments allow for consistent, accurate and reproducible biological data across systems, labs and time.

Harmonized instruments allow for consistent, accurate and reproducible biological data across systems, labs and time. High-Resolution and Throughput: A unique optical and electronics design enables excellent sensitivity and resolution across flow rates, from low (15 µL/min) to max (200 µL/min). Samples can now be acquired 2x faster than before.

A unique optical and electronics design enables excellent sensitivity and resolution across flow rates, from low (15 µL/min) to max (200 µL/min). Samples can now be acquired 2x faster than before. Small Particle Detection : Previously available as an optional upgrade on the Cytek Aurora system, this capability is now built into the new Cytek Aurora Evo flow cytometer, enabling researchers to detect and resolve extracellular vesicles, viruses, bacteria and other nanoparticles.

: Previously available as an optional upgrade on the Cytek Aurora system, this capability is now built into the new Cytek Aurora Evo flow cytometer, enabling researchers to detect and resolve extracellular vesicles, viruses, bacteria and other nanoparticles. Automation Capabilities: Minimize instrument maintenance and maximize efficiency. An integrated plate loader supports multiple carrier types, offering flexible user modes for both low carryover and high-throughput needs. Automated startup and shutdown further streamline workflows, reducing downtime while ensuring high-quality, high-resolution data.

Recognized as a pioneer in spectral flow cytometry, Cytek’s distinctive approach is renowned for its profound influence on advancing the understanding of cell biology, immunology, oncology and targeted therapeutic methodologies.



“Cytek’s Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems have helped revolutionize immunology research and single-cell analysis,” said Ming Yan, Ph.D., CTO of Cytek Biosciences. “Over the years, we have continuously pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in spectral flow cytometry. With this latest launch of the Cytek Aurora Evo system, we’ve integrated these advancements into a powerful, high-throughput workhorse that delivers an unmatched combination of performance, reliability, efficiency and ease of use – enabling more scientists to leverage the full potential of spectral flow cytometry.”

The Cytek Aurora Evo system will make its public debut at CYTO 2025, with demonstrations taking place in Cytek’s booth.

For more information, please visit https://cytekbio.com/pages/aurora-evo.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™, Cytek Aurora™ CS and Cytek Aurora™ Evo systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis, Guava and Muse are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s business strategies, product plans and expectations, and market opportunities. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global geopolitical, economic and market conditions; Cytek’s ability to manage the impacts of recent and future export controls and licensing requirements, tariffs and NIH funding policies on its business; Cytek's ability to evaluate its prospects for future viability and predict future performance; Cytek’s ability to accurately forecast customer demand and adoption of its products; Cytek’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations; Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and hire and retain key employees; Cytek’s ability to manufacture its products in high-quality commercial quantities successfully and consistently to meet demand; Cytek’s ability to increase penetration in its existing markets and expand into adjacent markets; Cytek’s ability to secure additional distributors or maintain good relationships with its existing distributors; Cytek’s ability to successfully develop and introduce new products; Cytek’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations; and foreign currency exchange impacts. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2025 with the SEC, and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Paul Goodson

Head of Investor Relations

Cytek Biosciences

pgoodson@cytekbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10555422-5eb8-4261-8b5a-d3b296ad100b