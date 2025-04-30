Cytek® Biosciences Brings Cutting-Edge Cell Analysis Solutions to CYTO and IMMUNOLOGY2025

Company to Conduct Demonstrations, Educational Workshops and Tutorials at Key Industry Events

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its commitment to advancing cell analysis, Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) is showcasing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology at CYTO 2025 and American Association of Immunologists’ (AAI) IMMUNOLOGY2025. Designed to streamline workflows, accelerate discoveries, and enhance efficiency, FSP technology will be the focus of a variety of demonstrations, educational workshops and tutorials at these prominent industry gatherings.

Flow cytometry plays a crucial role in both research and clinical studies, and Cytek is at the forefront of making this powerful technology more accessible and scalable. By empowering scientists to accelerate discovery and deliver deeper, more actionable insights, Cytek is unlocking new opportunities across high-growth areas like immunology, oncology, and cell therapy. As a pioneer in spectral flow cytometry, Cytek’s differentiated platform is not only advancing scientific understanding but also expanding its footprint in a rapidly evolving market.

IMMUNOLOGY2025

May 3, 2025 – May 7, 2025

Honolulu, Hawaii

Booth: 801

The American Association of Immunologists’ (AAI) annual meeting has become the leading annual all-immunology event worldwide, bringing together a global community of immunologists. At this year’s conference, Cytek will showcase its complete cell analysis solutions that enable scientists to advance their research, gain deeper insights, and fast-track discovery. The company’s comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions includes the Cytek portfolio of instruments, reagents, Cytek® Cloud, software and services.

Also at IMMUNOLOGY2025, Eleanor Kincaid, Ph.D., field applications manager, eastern U.S. for Cytek Biosciences, will host an exhibitor workshop. Titled “A Robust Approach for In-Depth Characterization of Mouse Immune Responses Using the Cytek 24-Color Mouse Immunoprofiling Panel,” this workshop will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CYTO 2025

May 31, 2025 – June 4, 2025

Denver, Colorado

Booth: 401

CYTO 2025, the 38th annual Congress of the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry, is a leading global conference that brings together the many facets of cytometry science and engineering in an inclusive and dynamic setting. At CYTO, Cytek, a Platinum sponsor of the conference, will showcase its technology, designed to accelerate scientific discovery. Built with the scientist in mind, Cytek’s solutions continually evolve and expand to enhance the research experience.

“We’re thrilled to be part of CYTO 2025, the industry’s premier event, where the brightest minds in cytometry come together to shape the future of the field,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “As a leader in spectral flow cytometry, Cytek is committed to making this powerful technology more accessible than ever – enabling scientists to push the boundaries of discovery. By delivering innovative, flexible solutions, we’re equipping researchers with the tools and knowledge they need to accelerate breakthroughs and drive the next era of scientific advancement.”

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™ and Cytek Aurora™ CS systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

