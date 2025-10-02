Cynosure Lutronic Redefines Skin Resurfacing with the Launch of the eCO2 3D Laser

A next-generation fractional laser that delivers enhanced versatility and power

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cynosure Lutronic, a global leader in laser and energy-based aesthetic medical devices, proudly announces the launch of eCO2 3D, the most versatile fractional CO2 laser in aesthetics. Built on the proven foundation of the eCO2 Plus, eCO2 3D sets a new standard in CO2 laser resurfacing by delivering power, precision, and control into one innovative platform offering unmatched versatility.

“CO2 lasers are commonly associated with compromise, whether due to risk, recovery time, or limited treatment flexibility. With the launch of eCO2 3D, we’re proud to offer a solution that addresses those concerns safely and efficiently,” said Chris Aronson, President, North America at Cynosure Lutronic. “We’ve reimagined what a CO2 laser can be. With three scanning spot sizes and two delivery modes within one powerful platform, the eCO2 3D laser offers flexibility and precision for providers, resulting in improved patient outcomes.”

The eCO2 3D laser features interchangeable 120μm, 300μm, and 500μm tips within a powerful 40-watt system, giving providers the ability to customize treatment depth, density, and target condition. The system’s full range of settings supports everything from gentle, low-downtime texture refinement treatments like the Precision Peel to deeper ablative procedures for intensive wrinkle correction.

“Precision Peel with the eCO2 3D has completely redefined my approach to gentle CO2 resurfacing. Using the 500μm tip with 40W of power, I can quickly achieve both very shallow and targeted depth in a single pass, expanding treatment possibilities while keeping downtime impressively minimal,” said Dr. Gilly Munavalli, Medical Director and founder of Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas.

With its range of treatment possibilities, eCO2 3D redefines skin resurfacing by delivering an advanced platform that meets the evolving demands of today’s aesthetic market.

With over 30 years of combined innovation and action as the global leader in energy-based devices and superior medical aesthetic treatments, Cynosure Lutronic enables dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other healthcare practitioners to deliver non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to their patients. Committed to research and development at the forefront of aesthetic technology, Cynosure Lutronic now proudly offers the most extensive portfolio of aesthetic devices in the industry, providing its customers with a more comprehensive range of solutions for skin resurfacing and revitalization, hair removal, vascular lesion treatment, skin toning, and body contouring. Cynosure Lutronic sells its products globally through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For more information, please visit www.CynosureLutronic.com.

Intended for distribution in US and Canada. The eCO2 3D aesthetic workstation is indicated for the following: Skin resurfacing, wrinkles and fine lines, furrows, scars, acne scars, surgical scars, textural irregularities, dyschromia, pigmented lesions, lentigines, actinic & solar elastosis, actinic keratosis, precision ablation and/or vaporization of soft tissue in dermatology and plastic surgery, coagulation & resurfacing of soft tissue, keloids, xantheplasma palpebrarum, syringoma, laser derm ablation, debridement, and vaporization, ablation, vaporization, excision, incision, and coagulation of soft tissue. Dr. Gilly Munavalli is a paid consultant of Cynosure Lutronic.

