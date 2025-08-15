Cutera® Announces the Official Australia and New Zealand Launch of Secret™ by Cutera

Cutera broadens its global reach with innovative laser and radio frequency microneedling platforms, now available to clinics throughout the ANZ region.

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTERA, INC., a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its breakthrough skin revitalization portfolio, Secret by Cutera, in Australia and New Zealand. This marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and solidifies its position as a worldwide leader in clinically proven, practitioner-first skin technology.

The Secret by Cutera portfolio of products brings together three distinct platforms, Secret RF, Secret PRO, and Secret DUO, forming a powerful product line designed to treat an array of skin concerns with precision, safety, and minimal downtime. The availability of Secret by Cutera in ANZ completes the final piece in Cutera's integrated Skin Suite offering a collection of Cutera's most advanced skin solutions.

"Secret is the gold standard in advanced skin resurfacing and remodeling," said Brent Hauser, President, International at Cutera. "With this launch, practitioners in Australia and New Zealand will have access to one of the most versatile and results-driven skin platforms in the world."

"The demand for customizable, clinically backed skin solutions is stronger than ever," said Taylor Harris, CEO of Cutera. "We're proud to bring Secret to ANZ as part of our continued global expansion, giving clinics the tools they need to deliver transformative results with confidence."

Secret by Cutera has already seen wide adoption across North America and Europe, earning recognition and several awards for its multi-layered treatment approach and consistently high patient satisfaction. Each platform offers versatility for modern skin clinics, from deep dermal remodeling to subtle refinement.

A Multi-Modality Powerhouse

Secret RF - A high-performance radio frequency microneedling (RFMN) system with adjustable depths and multiple tip configurations. Ideal for treating fine lines, texture, and scars across the face and body.

Secret PRO - Includes an innovative CO₂ laser and RFMN in one platform for deep dermal remodeling. Designed to treat wrinkles, texture, scarring, and photodamage with precision and minimal downtime.

Secret DUO - Pairs a non-ablative 1540 nm erbium glass laser with RFMN for skin revitalization and collagen stimulation, ideal for patients of all skin types and tones seeking visible results without extended downtime.

Cutera ANZ will officially unveil the Secret platform through a national Reveal Event series, beginning in Sydney on August 14, followed by events in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. These exclusive, invite-only gatherings will bring together leading clinics, practitioners, and industry partners to experience the platform firsthand.

Interested providers and patients can visit www.cutera.com to learn more about Secret by Cutera.

About Cutera, Inc.



Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. For over 25 years, Cutera has strived to improve lives through medical aesthetic technologies that are driven by science and powered through partnerships. For more information, call 1-888-4-CUTERA or visit Cutera.com.

Secret By Cutera Important Safety Information:

Indications for Use: Secret RF radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN) is indicated for use in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electro-coagulation and hemostasis.

Additional Laser Treatment Indications: Secret DUO (i) --- The 1540 nm wavelength is indicated for dermatologic procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue, as well as for skin resurfacing procedures. Secret PRO (ii) --- The CO2 Laser is indicated for Fractional Mode: ablative skin resurfacing and for Surgical Mode: incision, excision, ablation, vaporization and coagulation of soft body tissue, including intraoral tissue, in fields including aesthetics (dermatology and plastic surgery), otorhinolaryngology (ENT), gynecology, neurosurgery, dental and oral surgery and genitourinary surgery.

RFMN Contraindications: Pregnant patients, patients with cardiac pacemaker, patients with active implantable metal device in treatment area, and patients with any active condition in the treatment area, such as sores, psoriasis, eczema, and rash.

Additional Laser Treatment Contraindications: (i) Secret DUO 1540nm Laser Treatment --- Treat only known benign lesions. (Do not treat dysplastic nevus or suspected pigmented lesions.) Treatment should not be performed on an area of skin with a tattoo or permanent make-up. (i) Secret DUO 1540nm Laser Treatment and (ii) Secret PRO CO2 Laser Treatment --- Patients with an unknown skin disease; Patients who have a piercing on the treatment area; Patients with a hemostatic disorder; Patients who are receiving treatment for skin cancer or have a history of cancer; Patients who are sensitive to hot sensation or who have any type of suspected lesions on the treatment area; Patients who have any immunosuppressive disease such as AIDS and HIV or any immune system disorder due to the use of immunosuppressants. Additional warnings and precautions can be discussed during a treatment consultation.

RFMN Important Safety Information and Warnings: The following adverse effects can occur when treating with the RFMN System for all indications: DISCOMFORT/PAIN – Some discomfort and/ or pain may be experienced during treatment. A topical anesthetic will be applied to your skin before treatment. Other forms of anesthesia, or pain management, may also be used. SWELLING – Swelling (edema) of the treated area is common and may occur. This usually resolves in a few days. REDNESS – Redness (erythema) of the treated area is common and may occur. The erythema typically resolves in about two weeks. SKIN COLOR CHANGES – During the healing process, there is a possibility that the treated area may become either lighter (hypopigmentation) or darker (hyperpigmentation) in color compared to the surrounding skin. This is usually temporary, but, on a rare occasion, it may be permanent. You should avoid sun exposure after the treatment and use sunblock. MILIA/ACNE – Ointments that occlude hair follicles, sweat ducts, or sebaceous ducts may lead to milia/acne formation. This is more common in patients with a history of cystic acne or oily skin. WOUNDS – Treatment can result in burning, blistering, or bleeding of the treated areas. It is important that you not pick or scratch the sites as this may lead to permanent scars or promote an infection. If any of these occur, please call our office. CONTACT/ALLERGIC DERMATITIS OR SKIN SENSITIVITY – Potential increased sensitivity, irritation/itching or allergic reaction of the skin due to skin surface disruption. INFECTION – Infection is a possibility whenever the skin surface is disrupted which can lead to scarring. Proper wound care and keeping the treated area clean are important. If signs of infection develop, such as pain, heat, blisters, or surrounding redness, please call our office. SCARRING – Scarring is a rare occurrence, but it is a possibility if the skin surface is disrupted. To minimize the chances of scarring, it is IMPORTANT that you follow all post treatment instructions provided by your healthcare staff. TREATMENT PATTERN – A persistent spot size pattern may be apparent on the treated skin and usually resolves with time. In rare cases, it may be permanent. PETECHIAE – May appear for several weeks after healing and clear without treatment. DIALATED PORES – Collagen contraction that occurs as part of the resurfacing process may also contract the skin between the pores, which widens the existing pores. This occurrence, though rare, is permanent. SUN EXPOSURE / TANNING BEDS / ARTIFICIAL TANNING – May increase risk of side effects and adverse events. ALLERGY – There is a risk of an allergic reaction to the topical anesthetic or the metal needles.

Additional Laser Treatment Important Safety Information: (i) Secret DUO 1540nm Laser Treatment --- Pigmentation change; Temporary pain; Erythema; Edema. (ii) Secret PRO CO2 Laser Treatment --- Crusting/Peeling, Allergies, or Ectropion.

RFMN Precautions: Face lift or eyelid surgery in treatment area within year prior to treatment, treatment with other RF or light device within one month in treatment area, dermabrasion, resurfacing, or deep chemical peeling in the treatment area within the last 3 months. Do not treat over tattoos or permanent makeup. Special caution should be exercised for the following patients during treatment. History of skin disorders, keloids, abnormal wound healing, as well as very dry and fragile skin, tanned skin from sun, tanning beds or tanning creams within the last two weeks use caution.

Additional Laser Treatment Precautions: (i) Secret DUO 1540nm Laser Treatment and (ii) Secret PRO CO2 Laser Treatment --- Before treatment, make sure to check the patient's skin condition and disinfect the area to be treated to remove any foreign substances. Before treatment, inform the patient of any matters they must be aware of before, during and after treatment and ensure that the patient understands the risk of an unintended adverse event. Special caution should be exercised for the following patients during treatment. Patients who have received a Botox/collagen/fat dissolving injection or augmentation through the injection of a substance into the treatment area in the last six months. (i) Secret DUO 1540nm Laser Treatment --- Patients who have thin skin due to multiple laser or RF treatments; Patients with a medical history of repeated conditions on the treatment area caused by heat stimulation, such as herpes simplex: Such patients should receive prophylaxis before treatment; Patients with a skin disease, keloids, abnormal wound healing, or very dry, delicate skin; Patients who have undergone face lift surgery or eyelid surgery in the last year; Patients who have undergone facial dermabrasion, facial resurfacing, or deep chemical peeling in the last three months (if the face is to be treated); Patients who have received light, laser or RF treatment on the treatment area in the last month; Patients using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS, e.g., ibuprofen containing agents) a week prior to and after each treatment session: Patients who have undergone surgery on the treatment area in the last three months or where the surgery wound has not completely healed; Patients who have been exposed to UV rays or used a tanning bad or tanning cream in the last two weeks; Patients with a known sensitivity or allergy to metals (e.g., chromium, nickel, and other metals contained in the needle); Patients who have other health problems as determined by a physician.

Refer to the Operator Manual to view the laser safety labels of the product.

Contacts

Cutera NA Media: Erica Dement, Executive Director, North America Marketing - edement@cutera.com

Cutera ANZ Media: Helen Tudehope, Marketing Director, ANZ - helen.tudehope@cutera.com

