Curve Biosciences Unveils Transformative Results for Liver Disease Monitoring with Its Whole-Body Blood Test™ Powered by Whole-Body Intelligence™

Whole-Body Blood Test™ delivered the highest sensitivity to date for progression of high-risk liver disease patients to very early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

Additional clinical performance data from Curve’s 1,482-patient study to be featured in two presentations at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2026 in Denver

SAN MATEO, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curve Biosciences (“Curve”), the Whole-Body Intelligence™ company, today announced clinical results for performance of its Whole-Body Blood Test™ in monitoring high-risk liver disease patients for very early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. This blood test, powered by Curve’s Whole-Body Intelligence AI models, showed 77.8% sensitivity for very early-stage HCC (<2 cm lesions) while maintaining 81.5% specificity.

Curve will present additional performance data in two presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2026, held November 5-9 in Denver, Colorado. This data is also being prepared for submission to a peer-reviewed journal.

“Liver disease monitoring, and in particular HCC surveillance, has been constrained by our capability to reliably detect disease when it is potentially curable,” said Amit Singal, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Curve Biosciences. “These results show the potential of our Whole-Body Intelligence approach to find disease-specific signals against the enormous biological complexity of the human body. By translating those insights to a simple blood test, we believe we can detect and monitor liver diseases earlier and give more patients the opportunity to benefit from potentially curative treatment.”

Pushing the boundaries of liver disease monitoring

Liver diseases usually progress on a spectrum, starting with early inflammation via viral and non-viral causes like hepatitis and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Decades of dormant inflammation can lead to fibrosis, resulting in later stages of MASH and end-stage conditions like cirrhosis. These patients become at high-risk for HCC, necessitating surveillance with ultrasound imaging every six months.

Curve’s Whole-Body Blood Test monitors liver diseases for signals of progression from DNA methylation and protein biomarkers using the company’s Whole-Body Intelligence models. In this clinical study, the Whole-Body Blood Test was evaluated for monitoring liver disease progression in patients eligible for HCC surveillance, showing:

77.8% very early-stage HCC sensitivity (<2 cm tumors)

82.6% early-stage HCC sensitivity (Milan criteria)

81.5% specificity (exceeding the clinical utility threshold set by experts)1

Notably, among controls with high false-positive test results and follow-up imaging, 36% were diagnosed with HCC within two to eight months. This underscores the Whole-Body Blood Test’s potential to detect HCCs earlier than standard-of-care ultrasound imaging.

“This data builds upon Curve’s mission to provide physicians with the best intelligence for their patients and to alleviate the pain of chronic diseases by anchoring medicine in biological truth,” said Ritish Patnaik, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Curve Biosciences. “Liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma are two of the many severe chronic diseases that our Whole-Body Intelligence platform is built to address. This is a critical step in showing how our Whole-Body Blood Tests support physicians across the spectrum of liver diseases, and ultimately chronic diseases more broadly.”

Details for AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2026 Presentations

Presentation: A Plasma DNA Methylation Biomarker Panel from the Whole-Body Atlas™ Enables Accurate Detection of Early-Stage HCC

Presenter: Amit G. Singal, M.D., M.S., FAASLD

Session #1: Clinical Practice SIG Poster Highlights

Date/Time: November 5, 2026 / 10:13–10:18 a.m.

Session #2: Hepatobiliary Neoplasia 1: Clinical Behaviors

Date/Time: November 8th, 2026 / 11:30 am - 11:45 am

Publication number: 0149

For more information about the event, visit https://www.aasld.org/tlm-26/home.

References

1. Singal A, Quirk L, Boike J et al. Value of HCC surveillance in a landscape of emerging surveillance options: perspectives of a multi-stakeholder modified Delphi panel. Hepatology. 2025;82(3):794-809. doi:10.1097/HEP.0000000000001203.

About Curve Biosciences

Curve Biosciences® is the Whole-Body Intelligence company. Curve has created the first molecular blueprint of the human body by manually curating the world’s largest collection of comprehensively-characterized tissue samples into its Whole-Body Atlas. Trained on the clarity of this atlas, the company’s Whole-Body Intelligence models identify chronic disease states through its Whole-Body Blood Tests earlier and more accurately than other methods. Curve’s mission is to provide doctors the best intelligence for their patients and to alleviate the pain of chronic diseases by anchoring medicine in biological truth. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.curvebio.com.

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