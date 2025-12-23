Curium Announces First Commercial Doses of PYLCLARI® for Patients with Prostate Cancer in Poland

PYLCLARI® provides solutions to a wider patient group across Poland where there is high demand and unmet need



PARIS, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, has announced that patients in Poland received the first doses of PYLCLARI® (INN: Piflufolastat (18F) also known as 18F-DCFPyL).

PYLCLARI® is a diagnostic medicine used in adults to detect prostate cancer cells in patients with high-risk prostate cancer prior to initial curative therapy, and to localize recurrence of prostate cancer in patients with a suspected recurrence based on increasing serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after primary treatment with curative intent.

Manufacturing and distribution of the product is managed by Curium’s new Partner Synektik Pharma Sp. z o.o.

Ciril Faia, CEO Curium International, said: “We are extremely pleased with today’s news that PYLCLARI® is now available to patients with prostate cancer in Poland. As we continue to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, the growing availability of PYLCLARI® in Europe is improving the choice of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals available to physicians to better diagnose and monitor prostate cancer – ultimately for the benefit of patients with prostate cancer.”

Przemysław Kozanecki, CEO of Synektik Pharma, commented: ‘We are proud of our partnership with Curium and happy to be able to manufacture and supply PYLCLARI® in Poland. Thanks to the expanding portfolio of Synektik’s products in the PET PSMA area, we will be offering a significant addition to the prostate cancer patients’ management.’

In Poland, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men with around c.23,000 new cases diagnosed nationwide every year. Today’s announcement is part of the continued roll-out of PYLCLARI® across the European Union, which is now available for patients with prostate cancer in Greece, Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland the Netherlands and now Poland.

In the U.S., Lantheus received approval for PYLARIFY® (Piflufolastat F 18 Injection) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021. In 2018, Curium received an exclusive license to develop and commercialize PYLCLARI® in Europe.

About Curium

Curium Pharma is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 5,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products, that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

About Synektik

Synektik Pharma, as part of Synektik Group, is the leading manufacturer of advanced radiopharmaceutical products in Poland, applied in PET-CT diagnostics, mainly in oncology and neurology. Synektik run three radiopharmaceuticals production plants in Poland. One of those is also serving as a research and development center, devising new and innovative products. Additionally, the Group is also developing its own clinical research center.

At the same time, the company continues to be the leading supplier of special radiopharmaceuticals in Poland used to diagnose, among others, prostate cancer and liver cell, and metastasis. The Company’s flagship project - the Cardiotracer - is an innovative radiopharmaceutical with global potential for coronary disease diagnosis. Its development is currently at the advanced clinical trials stage.

Synektik Group are also a leading manufacturer of IT solutions for radiology and provider of maintenance and measurement services. Last but not least, the company distribute innovative medical devices for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in radiology, oncology, cardiology and neurology.

To learn more, visit www.synektik.pl.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com

Synektik

Magdalena Kowalewska

Head of Communications

mkowalewska@synektik.com.pl