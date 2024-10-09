Curio Bioscience Launches Trekker Single-Cell Spatial Mapping Kit

More than 80 early access customers validate Trekker for transforming standard single-cell measurements into spatial data.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Curio--Curio Bioscience today announced the worldwide availability of Curio Trekker, a new single-cell spatial mapping kit that converts single-cell genomics measurements into tissue-specific spatial data. More than 80 early access customers have already validated this powerful new tool to advance discovery research in cancer biology, neuroscience, developmental sciences and beyond. Making spatial omics more accessible, Curio Trekker delivers true single-cell spatial resolution to scientists, regardless of organism or tissue type.

Conor Liston, Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry, Weill Cornell Medicine (New York), has hands-on experience with Curio Trekker, stating: “Curio Trekker adds valuable spatial information to single-nucleus transcriptomics data without compromising on cellular resolution or transcriptome coverage. The protocol fits seamlessly into standard workflows, making it easy and time-efficient to add spatial information to our projects. Within weeks of starting our work with the Curio Trekker system, my lab members were generating high-quality data that has completely transformed two projects and opened new avenues to mechanistic insights that we are currently testing. The Curio Bioscience team was also outstanding in supporting us in our efforts to set this up. We couldn’t be happier with our experience and would enthusiastically recommend this platform to colleagues and collaborators.”

Researchers use Curio Trekker with single-cell and single-nuclei analyses to carry out precise tissue reconstruction at single-cell resolution. The first of its kind, Curio’s novel kit enables researchers to routinely capture the spatial context of cell populations in an easy-to-use, one-hour workflow without specialized instrumentation or personnel. This spatial biology solution simply plugs into existing standard single-cell sequencing workflows, preserving the high sensitivity of single-cell data.

Brian Kalish, Director of Research in Neonatology, The Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto, Canada) and now a professor at Harvard University, is another customer with first-hand experience with Curio Trekker. He shared his perspective: “We have been able to seamlessly integrate Curio Trekker into our experiments. The wet lab protocol is straightforward and highly reliable and integrates nicely with traditional single-cell platforms. The data quality is superb, and both precise spatial location and whole transcriptome results can be reliably obtained on tens of thousands of cells from a single tissue section. We have computationally integrated the Trekker data with other data modalities, such as imaging-based in situ spatial transcriptomics, allowing for even greater biological insight. Trekker has become my ‘go-to’ single cell and spatial platform for all experiments, as the ease of performance and analysis, combined with the quality of data, is superior to any other spatial platform on the market.”

Christina Fan, PhD, Co-founder and CTO of Curio Bioscience, said, “Trekker is the first true single-cell spatial biology solution designed specifically for the single-cell genomics market. It enables single-cell researchers to obtain spatial data with a simple protocol addition that sits directly upstream of their existing single-cell sequencing workflows. We are thrilled with the positive feedback from customers participating in our Trekker Early Access program and are excited to extend access globally. We believe the use of Trekker will become routine and transform how researchers conduct single-cell studies.”

Designed as a simple reagent kit, Curio Trekker builds upon the Slide-tags technology, which was developed by Curio co-founders at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and published in Nature last December. Curio Bioscience introduced Trekker through an early access program earlier in 2024, with top research organizations as participants.

The Trekker solution works by tagging each nucleus within its native tissue environment with spatial barcodes. These spatial barcodes are read using next-generation sequencing (NGS), allowing each nucleus to be bioinformatically positioned to its spatial coordinates. The result is a spatial map with true single-cell resolution, without the use of complex instrumentation, cell-type deconvolution, or cell segmentation.

About Curio Bioscience

Curio Bioscience is advancing a new generation of high-precision tools for the life sciences industry. The company has developed innovative spatial biology capabilities to map the whole transcriptome at high resolution using existing sequencing workflows and instrumentation. The founding team has a strong track record of bringing genomic solutions to market. Based in Palo Alto, California, Curio Bioscience is a privately held company. For more information, visit www.curiobioscience.com.

