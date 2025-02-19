CureVac Earns Repeat Recognition by LexisNexis(R) as One of the World’s Top Innovators

CureVac among global top 100 most fast-paced innovators for third consecutive year in acknowledgment of its innovative strength and extensive intellectual property portfolio

The company holds one of the broadest intellectual property portfolios in mRNA technology

CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), today announced its recognition as a Top 100 Global Innovator in the Innovation Momentum 2025 report by LexisNexis®. The renowned LexisNexis “Top 100 Global Innovators list” recognized the 100 most dynamic companies worldwide that are driving innovation across their businesses and industries, based on the quality and advancement of their patent portfolios. CureVac has previously received the recognition twice, in 2023 and 2024.

“CureVac’s extensive intellectual property portfolio, built on more than two decades of pioneering work in mRNA science, continues to rank among the most influential and dynamic in the field,” said Dr. Alexander Zehnder, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. “Being recognized for the third consecutive year by LexisNexis as one of the world’s Top 100 Global Innovators underscores not only the enduring strength of our patent estate but also the ongoing value of our scientific contributions to the future of medicine. Our foundational innovations have played a vital role in shaping the mRNA field and supporting global public health, and we remain committed to advancing the boundaries of this transformative technology.”

The Innovation Momentum methodology identifies companies with patents that outperform their peers based on the potential to lead to further inventions and the scope of market protection, rewarding companies with small but high-quality portfolios or those with more extensive holdings that are well-maintained over time. Innovation Momentum builds on the Patent Asset Index, a unique patent evaluation methodology featured in the analytics platform LexisNexis® PatentSight®.

As the pioneer of mRNA therapeutics, CureVac developed proprietary foundational technologies over the last 25 years related to mRNA design, delivery and manufacturing, which materially contributed to the development of safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines as well as many other advances. Today, the company holds one of the broadest and most diversified patent portfolios in the field with approximately 1,000 issued patents covering mRNA technology, manufacturing and mRNA-based vaccines and therapies.

About CureVac

CureVac (Nasdaq:CVAC) is a pioneering multinational biotech company founded in 2000 to advance the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for application in human medicine. In more than two decades of developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes, CureVac has introduced and refined key underlying technologies that were essential to the production of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, and is currently laying the groundwork for application of mRNA in new therapeutic areas of major unmet need. CureVac is leveraging mRNA technology, combined with advanced omics and computational tools, to design and develop off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccine product candidates. It also develops programs in prophylactic vaccines and in treatments that enable the human body to produce its own therapeutic proteins. Headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, CureVac also operates sites in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the U.S. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

