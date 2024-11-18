Cure51 Launches NHS-Approved Study With Cambridge University Hospitals and Seven Other Leading UK Oncology Institutions to Unlock Cancer Survival Secrets

Pioneering Rosalind study aims to transform cancer treatment with insights from ‘super-responder’ patients

Tumor samples from over 1,000 cancer survivors across three aggressive types will be analyzed for genetics and biomarkers

Findings will enrich Cure51’s multi-omics database to advance new biology and precision medicine tools

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cure51, a techbio company seeking to unlock the biological mechanisms responsible for exceptional cancer survivors patients, today announces the UK launch of the Rosalind study, a groundbreaking initiative already underway in other parts of Europe. The UK phase, in collaboration with Cambridge University Hospitals and seven other top UK-based institutions was recently approved by the NHS Health Research Authority (HRA) and aims to decode the biological factors behind long-term cancer survival and unlock insights that could pave the way for more effective cancer treatments.





The Rosalind study will focus on three of the most aggressive cancer types: extensive stage small cell lung cancer, brain cancer glioblastoma, and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Researchers intend to gather tumor samples from over 1,000 exceptional responder patients, who are among the top 3% of patients in these indications in terms of cancer survival. The aim is to identify the biological factors that underpin exceptional survival.

Cure51 has developed a multi-layered data hub to analyze the biological features of these cancer super-survivors, to discover novel therapeutic targets on which to base potentially transformative new treatments.

Nicolas Wolikow, CEO and Co-Founder of Cure51, said “This is a pivotal step in the Rosalind study, as our first and largest partnership in the UK, advancing our mission to identify what sets cancer survivors apart. This work is made possible due to the support of the eight leading UK hospitals and institutions, all united in the goal of defeating cancer.”

Dr. Thankammah Ajithkummar, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at Cambridge University Hospitals, added: “With nearly 400,000 new cancer diagnoses annually in the UK, understanding why some patients achieve remarkable survival is critical. Patients who appear superficially similar in terms of their age and health, and the type and stage of their cancer, can have remarkably different responses to the same treatment. The Rosalind study represents a promising new approach to investigating the biology of cancer survivors, aiming to uncover insights that could improve outcomes for all patients.”

“At Cure51, we are reverse engineering the cure for cancer. By leveraging technology, data and our dedicated team of computational biologists, we aim to uncover the hidden biology of miraculous survivors, to develop therapies that could one day make cancer a manageable disease for all. We are honored to have the support of eight of the world’s most influential hospitals in cancer research,” noted Simon Istolainen, Chief Strategy & Scientific Network Officer, Co-Founder of Cure51.

Cure51 raised €15 million Seed funding in March 2024 led by Sofinnova Partners. The Company partnered with 10xGenomics to deploy its Visium HD precision technology in October 2024, transforming how cancer is diagnosed, treated and ultimately cured.

***

About Cure 51

Cure51 is a French ‘TechBio’ company founded by Nicolas Wolikow and Simon Istolainen, alongside seasoned entrepreneurs and four world-renowned oncology centres: Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus (IGR, Paris - France), Leon Bérard Center (CLB, Lyon - France), Charité Universitätsmedizin (Berlin - Germany), and Istituto Europeo di Oncologia (Milan - Italy). The collaboration between the private and public sectors is at the core of the Cure51 project, led by a passionate team with expertise in computing, medicine, and biology, and partnered with principal investigators across its network of over 50 leading oncology centres worldwide.

Cure51’s exclusive data collection system, based on partnerships, enables the creation of a unique multimodal and multiomics database of Outliers. Using its discovery platform powered by computational modeling, Cure51 aims to understand the biological mechanisms responsible for this exceptional survival by identifying and validating targets that can act on these interactions, leading to first in class treatments. This research involves the use of all relevant models (in silico, in vitro, in vivo, ex vivo) and the integration of existing literature and available databases, along with the engagement of Cure51’s KOL community. Ultimately, drug design will be subject to collaboration contracts with the industry. Further information can be found at www.cure51.com

