Cumulus Neuroscience Presents Data at AD/PD™ 2025 Annual Meeting

Validation data presented at the 2025 Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD) Conference confirms two novel NeuLogiq® Platform endpoints show greater separation with Alzheimer’s pTau217 pathology than the benchmark Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive subscale (ADAS-Cog)

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data and AI, presented NeuLogiq® Platform validation data for two novel assessments of cognitive impairment in Alzheimer’s dementia (AD), and proof-of-concept data in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia (ALS-FTD) at the AD/PD™ 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

“We are excited to share data validating NeuLogiq Platform cognitive tasks to measure memory, executive function and psychomotor function in broader neurodegenerative indications. We also demonstrated sensitivity to underlying Alzheimer’s pathology, correlating to plasma ptau217 status,” said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. “Additionally, our CNS-101 study demonstrated that patients could achieve high levels of adherence performing repeated cognitive and EEG tests at home to capture high quality data, making them suitable for use in clinical trials where precise measurement at the individual level is critical. Separately, data presented from our CNS-102 study provides proof-of-concept that NeuLogiq can capture data relevant in ALS-FTD, including patients with profound motor impairments. Collectively, these data confirm that the NeuLogiq Platform has the potential to enable earlier detection of disease and provide biopharma with longitudinal real-world data that can streamline clinical studies.”

The first poster, titled “Neuropsychological phenotyping of Alzheimer’s dementia at home, using the Cumulus NeuLogiq Platform with plasma biomarkers,” featured data demonstrating that patients are willing and able to perform repeated cognitive and EEG testing at home, and the NeuLogiq Platform endpoints show greater separation with AD pathology (pTau217) than the benchmark endpoint (ADAS-Cog) throughout the study. Importantly, these endpoints accord with standard benchmarks and demonstrate patterns of patient impairment consistent with the literature. EEG biomarkers, including passive and task-based measures, demonstrate morphology and group differences as expected based on the literature.

The second poster titled, “Neurocognitive evaluation from the home: validation of the Cumulus Platform in FTD and ALS populations,” provided initial evidence that the NeuLogiq Platform can capture speech fluency and emotion recognition decline in patients living with ALS, offering potential utility as a digital biomarker of cognitive decline, in addition to providing proof-of-concept that the platform can capture meaningful neuropsychological data, relevant to the heterogeneity of the ALS-FTD phenotype.

Cumulus continues to advance the NeuLogiq Platform, providing biopharma partners and collaborators with a suite of state-of-the-art tools to help advance the discovery and development of new therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com.

About Alzheimer’s Disease and pTau217

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that affects brain function, memory, and other cognitive abilities. It is the most common cause of dementia, affecting millions of people worldwide. Symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time, including memory loss, confusion, mood swings, changes in behavior and personality, and difficulty with language and communication. Currently, there is no known cure for Alzheimer’s. Today, earlier diagnosis can enable patients to make lifestyle changes, including exercising and decreasing alcohol consumption, both of which have been shown to slow disease progression. In the future, having the ability to diagnose patients earlier may expedite enrollment in clinical studies and the identification of new treatments.

pTau217, a phosphorylated fragment of the tau protein, is a promising blood-based biomarker for detecting Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pathology, showing high accuracy in identifying amyloid and tau pathology, and potentially distinguishing AD from other neurodegenerative disorders.

About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

ALS and FTD are two neurodegenerative diseases that share some similarities but also have distinct characteristics. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to the loss of motor neuron function and eventually causing muscle weakness and paralysis. F

TD involves the progressive degeneration of neurons in the areas of the brain behind the forehead (the frontal lobe) and behind the ears (the temporal lobes), leading to changes in personality, behavior, and language.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

Our mission is to generate the data and insights required to accelerate the diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world. At

Cumulus Neuroscience, we are advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform

designed with 10 of the world’s leading pharma companies. This novel platform

provides the critical data and insights needed for faster, more robust and cost-effective decision-making in clinical trials and patient care.

NeuLogiq enables study sponsors to

capture large amounts of real-world clinical data repeatedly over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains, in the clinic and at home. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of CNS clinical trials, providing objective assessment of study inclusion and treatment outcomes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Tina Sampath

tina.sampath@cumulusneuro.com

Tel: 415.694.1175

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657658/Cumulus_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumulus-neuroscience-presents-data-at-adpd-2025-annual-meeting-302420319.html

SOURCE Cumulus Neuroscience