Cullinan Therapeutics to Host Analyst and Investor Event at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced its management team will host a company event at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL and will participate in the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025 in New York, NY.

The Company will host an in-person event for analysts and institutional investors on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT during the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. The event will follow the oral presentation of results from the pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 trial of zipalertinib in patients with EGFR exon20 insertion NSCLC earlier that morning (Abstract #8503). Investors and analysts are invited to register to attend in person by emailing Nick Smith, Head of Investor Relations ( nsmith@cullinantx.com



Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the panel “Cell Therapy, T-cell Engager, and In Vivo CART For Treating Autoimmune Diseases” at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12:50 p.m. ET.



Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a Company presentation at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9:55 a.m. ET.



Webcasts of the ASCO event and panel and presentation at the Jefferies Conference will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. Cullinan has strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of autoimmune and cancer indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investors

Nick Smith

+1 401.241.3516

nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media

Rose Weldon

+1 215.801.7644

rweldon@cullinantx.com