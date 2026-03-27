Cue Biopharma to Host Virtual R&D Day Event on April 7, 2026

Virtual Event will feature Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)

Richard DiPaolo, PhD, and Jonathan Kay, MD, FACP, MACR

Cue Biopharma management and KOLs will discuss CUE-401, the company’s lead asset for

the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day Event on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT. To register, click here.

The virtual event will feature Richard DiPaolo, PhD (Saint Louis University) and Jonathan Kay, MD, FACP, MACR (UMass Chan Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts), who will join company management to discuss CUE-401, the company’s lead asset designed to act mechanistically both as a regulator of proinflammatory mechanisms and as a master switch for regulatory T cell (Treg) differentiation to induce tolerance in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. In addition, a live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the News and Publications section of the Company’s website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Richard DiPaolo, PhD

Richard DiPaolo, PhD currently serves as Full Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology at Saint Louis University. Dr. DiPaolo leads a successful and well-funded research program focused on inflammation and immune regulation in the contexts of autoimmunity, infection, and cancer. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship with Dr. Ethan Shevach in the Cellular Immunology Section of the NIAID/NIH, where he made significant contributions to the field of regulatory T cells (Tregs). Notably, Dr. DiPaolo was among the first to define the in vivo immunosuppressive functions of Tregs in autoimmune settings. He also played a pivotal role in early studies demonstrating the induction of FOXP3⁺ Tregs in vitro through activation of naïve T cells in the presence of TGF-β and IL-2, as well as their application in cell-based immunotherapies to suppress autoimmunity. Dr. DiPaolo earned his B.A. from the University of Chicago, where he spent four years in the laboratory of Dr. Jeffrey Bluestone studying T cell activation and costimulation. He went on to receive his Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis under the mentorship of Dr. Emil Unanue, making key discoveries related to antigen presentation and CD4⁺ T cell responses in the context of immunization and autoimmunity.

About Jonathan Kay, MD, FACP, MACR

Jonathan Kay, MD, FACP, MACR is Professor of Medicine and Population and Quantitative Health Sciences and holds the Timothy S. and Elaine L. Peterson Chair in Rheumatology at the UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester and is Executive Co-Director of the Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP)-funded MD/PhD Program. His clinical appointment is as a Physician at UMass Memorial Medical Center, also in Worcester. He received his medical degree from the University of California School of Medicine in San Francisco, California. He then completed an internship and residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and fellowships in rheumatology and immunology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Kay is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. In 2018, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the American College of Rheumatology, and he was awarded honorary membership in EULAR. In 2023, he was awarded the distinction of Master by the American College of Rheumatology. He is an ad hoc reviewer for many journals. Dr. Kay’s clinical interests span the spectrum of rheumatic diseases, with special interest in rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthropathies, and other forms of inflammatory arthritis. He was a member of the group that developed the 2010 ACR/EULAR Diagnostic and Classification Criteria for Rheumatoid Arthritis. He chaired the Rheumatology Working Group and was a member of the Internal Medicine and Musculoskeletal Topic Advisory Groups for the World Health Organization in its Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11. Over the past three decades, his clinical research has focused on clinical aspects of inflammatory arthritis and on nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (formerly known as nephrogenic fibrosing dermopathy), β2-microglobulin amyloidosis, and other rheumatologic problems of patients with chronic kidney disease. Over the past 15 years, he also has been involved in the development of biosimilars to treat rheumatic diseases. Dr. Kay has been a principal investigator on over 70 clinical trials of novel therapies for rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, gout, and osteoarthritis. He lectures internationally and is the author of more than 220 publications and book chapters.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation. CUE-401, the company’s lead autoimmune asset, is designed to act mechanistically both as a regulator of proinflammatory mechanisms and as a master switch for regulatory T cell (Treg) differentiation to induce tolerance. It is a highly innovative, tolerogenic bifunctional molecule combining a TGF-beta breathing-mask moiety with Cue Biopharma’s clinically validated interleukin-2 (IL-2) mutein in a single injectable biologic.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in immunology and protein engineering as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the company’s belief regarding the potential benefits and applications of its drug candidates and programs, including the company’s plans to further advance its differentiating Immuno-STAT® platform and lead autoimmune asset, CUE-401; the company’s belief that CUE-401 can act mechanistically both as a regulator of proinflammatory mechanisms and as a master switch for regulatory T cell (Treg) differentiation to induce tolerance in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and the company’s plans to host a virtual R&D day event and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “promise” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company’s ability to maintain its collaboration with ImmunoScape; the company’s limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the near term and successfully remediate its current “going concern” determination that it does not have sufficient capital on hand to continue operations beyond the next twelve months; the company’s ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company’s research and development efforts including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies or clinical trials or the company’s ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; adverse effects caused by public health pandemics, including possible effects on the company’s operations and clinical trials; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company’s reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the future and ability to continue as a going concern; the company’s ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cue Biopharma, Inc.

mcampinell@cuebio.com

Media Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

jpappas@lifescicomms.com