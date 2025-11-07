Cryoport Systems Wins 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Award For “BioServices Innovation of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Cryoport Systems , a subsidiary of Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), a leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with a focus on regenerative medicine, today announced the Safepak® Soft System 1800 has been selected as “BioServices Innovation of the Year” in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The Safepak Soft System 1800 is a secondary packaging solution that combines proprietary payload protection, industry-leading absorbency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability to support the safe delivery of advanced therapies worldwide.

At the core of the system is Cryoport Systems' patent-pending SoftRack technology, a flexible insert that immobilizes and cushions biologic payloads during shipment, virtually eliminating payload movement, vibration, and contact damage. The Safepak Soft System 1800 also includes an ultra-absorbent containment bag with an absorption capacity of up to 1,800 mL for superior protection against leakage or containment failure. Engineered for thermal stability, the system maintains cryogenic integrity across transit conditions and ensures both product quality and environmental safety.

The system has been validated for use with the Cryoport Express® Cryogenic HV3 Shipping System and is compliant with global shipping standards, including UN3373, UN3245, and more. Its intuitive, streamlined design simplifies packing procedures, reduces training time, and enhances efficiency while eliminating excess materials often found in conventional solutions.

“We designed the Safepak Soft System 1800 to solve a critical weakness in conventional cryogenic transport systems. Our innovation delivers measurable benefits across safety, compliance, and workflow efficiency. Most importantly, it helps ensure critical therapies arrive intact and on time, especially for patients whose outcomes depend on the integrity of every shipment,” said Michael Dybicz, SVP and Chief Product Development Officer at Cryoport Systems. “We’re thrilled to accept this award from BioTech Breakthrough. The Safepak Soft System 1800 demonstrates our commitment to not only solve persistent problems in cryogenic logistics, but also do so with a sustainable, scalable, and user-friendly design,” added Mark Sawicki, CEO at Cryoport Systems.

The biotechnology sector is rapidly transforming the future of healthcare, agriculture, and life sciences – reshaping one of the world’s most critical and dynamic industries. From groundbreaking gene therapies and advanced biologics to precision medicine, sustainable bio-manufacturing solutions, and more biotechnology is driving greater innovation, efficiency and global impact in improving human health and advancing scientific progress.



The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“The Safepak Soft System 1800 sets a new standard for how cryogenic biologics are transported. Traditional secondary packaging often relies on rigid metal cassette racks that pose risks of vibration, shock, and metal-to-metal contact. These racks can damage fragile biologics during transit, resulting in catastrophic loss in high-stakes shipments, especially when replacement is no longer an option,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “The Safepak Soft System 1800 was designed to solve this widespread issue with a new standard of protection. For its unique combination of technical performance, regulatory readiness, environmental responsibility, and patient-focused impact, Cryoport Systems’ Safepak Soft System 1800 is our choice for ‘BioServices Innovation of the Year!’”

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a leading global provider of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences, with an emphasis on regenerative medicine. We support biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers (CDMOs), contract research organizations (CROs), developers, researchers, and the Life Sciences, in general, with a comprehensive suite of services and products designed to minimize risk and maximize reliability across the temperature-controlled supply chain. Our integrated supply chain platform includes the Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized biologistics, biostorage, bioservices, and cryogenic systems, which, in varying combinations, deliver end-to-end solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the Life Sciences. With innovation, regulatory compliance, and agility at our core, we are “Enabling the Future of Medicine™.”

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, our company maintains a strong global presence with operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com

