Crown Laboratories Announces Appointment of Adelle Walker as Chief Marketing Officer, Aesthetics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories (“Crown”), a fully integrated global skincare and aesthetics company, today announced the appointment of Adelle Walker as Chief Marketing Officer, Aesthetics. Ms. Walker will help drive Crown’s continued growth and innovation within the aesthetics sector, further strengthening the Company’s executive leadership team. She will report to Jeff Bedard, Founder and CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adelle to the Crown family and to our global leadership team,” said Jeff Bedard, Founder and CEO of Crown. “With her extensive experience, Adelle will lead the team in further strengthening our unique position in the marketplace, while exploring innovative ways to drive the Company’s growth and expand our global footprint. Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of the newly combined aesthetic portfolio; which includes Revance and Crown’s advanced science-based brands that are designed to meet the needs of both patients and clinicians.”

In this new role, Ms. Walker will lead the Company’s brand and portfolio strategy, upstream marketing, public relations, corporate communications, professional relations, loyalty programs, HCP education, as well as consumer, digital, and creative marketing.

Ms. Walker said, “I am honored to join Crown at such an exciting time, as the Company is poised for significant growth. The merged Crown and Revance portfolios have done an excellent job establishing themselves as global leaders in injectables, skin quality and skincare. There is significant whitespace ahead, with an increased focus on supporting medical aesthetics practices and building the unique products into category-defining brands that consumers desire. I look forward to working with Jeff and the global leadership team to achieve Crown’s strategic growth objectives through impactful marketing that reaches our key stakeholders in new and meaningful ways.”

Ms. Walker brings over 20 years of experience to Crown, having led category-defining products and portfolios across leading organizations in medical devices, medical aesthetics, surgical aesthetics, medical dermatology, and regenerative therapies. She has a proven track record of successfully building new markets, launching products, and driving innovation by leveraging both the art and science of strategic marketing programs. Previously, Ms. Walker led category-defining products at Allergan in both Medical Dermatology and Aesthetics, and held senior leadership roles in various functions at Syneron Candela, SENTÉ® Labs, DermTech, and Sientra, Inc. Ms. Walker earned a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from California State University, Long Beach.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown’s unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over sixty countries. For more information, visit

