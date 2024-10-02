Crown Bioscience Expands Singapore Facility with Advanced Oncology Models and Imaging Capabilities

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and a part of JSR Life Sciences and JSR Corporation, recently acquired by Japan Investment Corporation Capital Co., Ltd. (JICC), today announced an expansion of its facility in Singapore. This update includes new oncology research models and state-of-the-art imaging technologies. Located in the epicenter of Asia’s biomedical sciences hub, the enhanced facility is set to bolster the company’s support for both global and local biotech and pharmaceutical companies engaged in preclinical and translational oncology drug discovery and development.





Opened in 2023, the Singapore facility enhances Crown Bioscience’s strategic global presence, which spans 12 locations worldwide. Tapping into its prime location and strong partnerships with leading science and technology providers, the facility is now equipped with advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for orthotopic and systemic models, In Vivo Imaging Systems (IVIS), and its transient human immunity platform (MiXeno™), alongside comprehensive biomarker services. It offers an extensive selection of oncology models, utilizing in vivo syngeneic, cell-derived xenograft (CDX), and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models. The facility provides key analyses, including flow cytometry (FACS), ELISA assays, and tissue preservation (FFPE). These platforms and services are instrumental in the development and efficacy testing of novel oncology drugs and therapeutics.

John Gu, Interim CEO of Crown Bioscience, commented: “The expansion of our Singapore facility not only amplifies our oncology research capabilities but also reflects our strategic initiative to diversify our global operational bases and enhance accessibility in key regions. This ensures that we can continue to provide our clients with unmatched precision and efficiency in preclinical and translational drug research and development.”

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to improving human health through partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies that drive the discovery and development of oncology drugs. We exclusively offer preclinical tumor organoid services using the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology, with over 600 organoid models available spanning 22 cancer indications. In addition, we have developed the world’s largest commercially available PDX collection. Further committed to personalized medicine, our subsidiary, Indivumed Services, maintains an extensive biobank of liquid and tissue human biospecimens. Our focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies aims to ensure that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, we have 12 facilities across the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.crownbio.com

