Creyon Bio Appoints Industry Leader, Serge Messerlian as CEO, Leveraging Decades of Company Building and Strategic Collaborations

Appoints Kiersten Stead, PhD, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at DCVC Bio, to its Board of Directors

Revitalized Leadership and a Refined Strategic Focus on Assets in Neuromuscular, CNS, and Immunologic Diseases to Expand Treatment Landscape

Advances Tissue-Specific RNA-Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutic Pipeline Based on Only AI-Powered Oligo Engineering Engine

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiotechLeadership--Creyon Bio, Inc. ("Creyon") today announced the appointment of industry leader, Serge Messerlian as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Messerlian brings Creyon Bio a track record in both multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology leadership as well as company building and strategic collaborations across a range of disease areas including hematology, oncology, immunology, and rare diseases as well as novel technology platforms.

Mr. Messerlian joined Creyon's Board of Directors as Executive Chairman and Acting CEO in early fall 2024. He brings extensive experience in company building and board leadership, having served in senior roles across multiple biotech ventures. In addition to his role at Creyon, he contributes to several boards and maintains advisory relationships with innovative life science companies.

Creyon has developed the first and only AI-powered oligonucleotide engineering engine to quickly and efficiently derisk tissue-specific, RNA-targeted oligonucleotide (oligos – short nucleic acid sequences) therapies with the potential to enhance both safety and efficacy as well as improve patient adherence and outcomes. “With the FDA’s recent commitment to phasing out traditional animal testing in favor of new approach methodologies, Creyon’s platform is uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter in drug development,” said Mr. Messerlian. “Having collaborated closely with Creyon as an investor and board member, it’s an honor to step into the role of CEO as we prepare to enter clinical development in 2026 for our lead neuromuscular disease candidate which we plan to announce later this year. Creyon is committed to advancing our dual strategy of building our wholly owned therapeutic pipeline, while seeking collaboration opportunities to apply our technology across additional disease areas.”

Dr. Kiersten Stead, co-founder and Managing Partner at DCVC Bio, also joins the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. DCVC Bio recently closed an oversubscribed $400 million third fund and has been an investor in Creyon Bio since its initial investment in 2020.

Dr. Stead is a scientist-investor focused on developing deep-tech platforms in therapeutics and other key areas. She has a proven track record in working with entrepreneurs in launch and other key areas. Dr. Stead is a co-founder of several companies and sits on several boards of directors.

Mr. Messerlian has helped guide investments in companies at the intersection of computational biology and breakthrough therapeutics. Prior to joining DCVC Bio, he was CEO of Teon Therapeutics and President of Janssen Oncology, a Johnson & Johnson company, where he led the development and commercialization of multiple breakthrough cancer therapies. In addition to his role at Janssen Oncology, Mr. Messerlian held executive leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson's Actelion, Baxalta, and Baxter International spanning M&A integration, business development, product development, and oversight of multi-billion-dollar operations.

“Serge brings the perfect blend of therapeutic development expertise and strategic, operational leadership that Creyon Bio needs as we advance our pipeline and our partnership opportunities,” said Shaq Vayda, Board Member and Principal at Lux Capital. “His proven track record in both rare and prevalent diseases, combined with our technology platforms, strengthens our ability to forge strategic alliances and deliver impactful oligo therapies within timelines that were previously unimaginable. We are also excited to welcome Dr. Stead, whose extensive experience in investing and contributing to company development and growth will be invaluable as we pivot into important neuromuscular, CNS, and immunologic diseases where we can have a significant impact.”

About Creyon Bio, Inc.

Creyon Bio is at the forefront of combining its proprietary computational methods and nucleic acid drug development expertise in the development of tissue-specific, RNA-targeted oligonucleotide therapies (oligos – short nucleic acid sequences). By combining proprietary computational and machine learning methods with aptamer-based (structured nucleic acids), tissue-specific delivery approaches the company’s goal is to develop oligo therapies that are safer, more effective, and support better adherence and outcomes for patients with rare and prevalent diseases. Creyon has built the industry’s first and only AI-Powered Oligo Engineering Engine that enables a more efficient and derisked approach to designing safe and active oligos, while enabling highly precise targeting. Creyon is advancing a dual strategy, building its own wholly-owned therapeutic pipeline while seeking partnership opportunities to apply its technology across additional disease areas.

To learn more, visit www.creyonbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Nina Gill

LaVoieHealthScience

781-856-3103

creyonbio@lavoiehealthscience.com