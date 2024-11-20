CrestOptics and Tomocube Partner to Advance 3D Imaging With New Multimodal Imaging Platform

First commercially available spinning-disk confocal holotomographic instrument, enabling advanced 3D imaging with fluorescence-based detection

New system showcased at SPAOM24 th-22nd November, Toledo, Spain)

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrestOptics S.p.A., a manufacturer of high-end microscopy solutions and advanced systems for fluorescence microscopy, and Tomocube, a leader in holotomography (HT) technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide a next-generation multimodal imaging platform, the HT-X1™ Plus. By combining the expertise of both companies, this platform integrates CrestOptics’ spinning disk confocal technology with Tomocube’s latest innovation, uniquely allowing users to leverage high-resolution, 3D holotomographic imaging alongside fluorescence-based detection - enabling advanced and precise label-free biophysical imaging.





HT imaging involves illumination of a live cell with low power visible light from multiple illumination angles, followed by measurement of the phase delay of the transmitted light. Uniquely, the technique uses the measured refractive index as imaging contrast, allowing visualization of 3D living cells and tissues without labelling or staining. With its high spatial resolution capable of capturing subcellular organelles, users have increasingly sought confocal fluorescence capabilities to design multiplex imaging workflows that minimize photodamage. HT-X1 Plus combines HT imaging with CrestOptics’ spinning disk high-speed confocal technology, within a fully integrated system, enabling acquisition of label-free, high-resolution 3D holotomography data and highly-sensitive, precise 3D fluorescence data.

By combining these two imaging modalities, HT-X1 Plus facilitates deeper, more complete insights into molecular distribution within samples, without requiring invasive methods. Additionally, the integrated platform provides precision alignment of HT and fluorescence-based imaging datasets, allowing researchers to easily study molecular and phenotypic data in tandem and generate more powerful insights across biophysical imaging applications.

“We’re pleased to be collaborating with the team at Tomocube to introduce the first commercially available spinning-disk confocal holotomographic instrument, a crucial step in supporting the rapidly growing field of label-free biophysical imaging.” said Dr Alessandra Scarpellini, Chief Commercial Officer, CrestOptics. She continued: “The integrated platform is a groundbreaking solution that offers more complete insights into the molecular and phenotypic data from 3D cells and tissues, without requiring invasive methods, labelling or staining. Our partnership with Tomocube establishes a new category in correlative light microscopy and reinforces our commitment to innovation, solidifying our role as a trusted provider of advanced technologies for life science research.”

Dr Sumin Lee, VP of Customer Development Tomocube, said: “Collaborating with CrestOptics marks a major milestone in our commitment both to innovation and to meeting the needs of our customers. We’ve seen a growing demand in recent years for a solution that combines the label-free imaging of holotomography with the precision of fluorescence-based microscopy. This partnership has enabled us to bring that vision to life with HT-X1 Plus, an industry-first spinning-disk confocal holotomographic instrument that provides unprecedented resolution and sensitivity for 3D biophysical imaging applications.”

CrestOptics and Tomocube will be presenting HT-X1 Plus at the Spanish & Portuguese Advanced Optical Microscopy Meeting (SPAOM) 2024, taking place 20th-22nd November in Toledo, Spain. Visit Booth N15 for further information.

