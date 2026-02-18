CraniUS Therapeutics Appoints Johnson & Johnson Senior Executive, Oray Boston Jr. to Board of Directors

Global Healthcare Executive Brings Extensive Commercial and Product Launch Experience

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CraniUS Therapeutics LLC, a privately held neurotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Oray B. Boston Jr. to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Boston brings more than 35 years of global leadership experience across medical devices and pharmaceuticals. While at Johnson & Johnson, he held senior executive leadership roles within DePuy Synthes, most recently serving as Worldwide President of Trauma, Extremities, Craniomaxillofacial, Sports and Animal Health. In that capacity, he led a global business portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets and oversaw commercialization, product strategy, and operational execution across multiple therapeutic categories.

Earlier in his career at Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Boston served as President of Global Biosurgery for Ethicon and held senior leadership positions across sales, franchise strategy, and commercialization. His experience includes leading large-scale product launches, expanding international market presence, and building high-performing commercial organizations in highly regulated healthcare environments. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Keurig Dr Pepper.

"CraniUS is advancing a differentiated approach to drug delivery for neurological disease," said Mr. Boston. "I look forward to supporting the company as it progresses toward clinical and commercial milestones."

CraniUS Therapeutics is developing NeuroPASS™, an investigational, fully-implantable, skull-embedded platform for the temporal space - designed to bypass the blood–brain barrier and enable localized drug delivery directly to brain tissue. The company is focused on advancing its multi-product platform through planned clinical development and regulatory pathways. "Oray's leadership experience across craniofacial device innovation, global commercialization of various implants, and successful product launches will be highly valuable as we execute against our development strategy. As such, he is the perfect complement to our well-diversified Board," said Dr. Chad Gordon, Founder and Executive Chairman of CraniUS Therapeutics.

"As we advance toward commercialization, Oray's unique leadership experience managing both cranial devices and pharmaceutical platforms, together with in-depth understanding of what lies ahead in neurotechnology innovation, will enhance our Board's ability to guide near-term commercialization strategies and maximize growth-related opportunities," added Mike Maglin, Chief Executive Officer.

About CraniUS Therapeutics CraniUS Therapeutics is a neurotechnology company developing the first fully implantable platform to bypass the blood-brain barrier for long-term, programmable drug delivery. Its flagship device, NeuroPASS™, is designed to transform the treatment landscape for debilitating neurological conditions across multiple disease types by leveraging the temporal skull space. CraniUS Therapeutics is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, and collaborates globally with industry leading experts in neurosurgery, drug delivery, implant design, device engineering, and manufacturing.

