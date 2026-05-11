CPTx appoints Edward Rebar as Chief Scientific Officer

Edward Rebar Edward Rebar, CPTx Chief Scientific Officer

Rebar will focus on establishing a pipeline of in vivo CAR T therapeutic programs based on the company’s proprietary immune-quiet DNA vector platform

David Maier appointed to expanded role as CPTx Chief Business Officer



Munich, Germany & San Francisco, California — May 11, 2026 — CPTx, a company developing next-generation non-viral in vivo CAR T therapies, today announced the strengthening of its executive team with the appointment of Edward Rebar, PhD, as its Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Rebar will focus on translating CPTx's proprietary immune-quiet single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) vector technology into in vivo CAR T therapeutic leads.

In addition, David Maier is appointed as Chief Business Officer (CBO), having previously led CPTx’s manufacturing and services unit. Edward Rebar and David Maier will be members of the CPTx executive team.

Edward Rebar is an R&D executive with over thirty years of experience building and translating cell engineering technologies. He most recently served as CTO of Sana Biotechnology, where he led the development of technologies and processes for scalable editing of T cells and stem cells for Sana’s oncology, autoimmunity and diabetes programs. Prior to Sana, Ed was with Sangamo Therapeutics, holding a number of roles including CTO. His work focused on improving the activity and precision of Sangamo’s zinc finger protein technologies as well as lead development for the company’s HIV, oncology, sickle cell, CNS and rare disease programs.

Ed has authored over 60 publications on the development and application of genome targeting technologies. He earned his PhD in biophysics and structural biology from MIT.

“I am excited to welcome Edward Rebar as our new Chief Scientific Officer. Ed brings extensive experience in gene therapies, including gene editing, and in the successful development of new genetic medicines. At CPTx, we look forward to leveraging his experience, as we continue to advance our platform for in vivo T cell programming towards clinical development,” said Hendrik Dietz, CEO of CPTx.

Edward Rebar added, “I am delighted to join CPTx at this exciting time for the company and the field of CAR T therapeutics. Our DNA vector technology provides a uniquely tunable, redosable gene delivery modality for enabling in vivo CAR T. We stand poised to rapidly advance the company’s mission to bring transformative therapies to patients. I am eager to work with this talented team to achieve groundbreaking science and to accelerate our path to the clinic.”

David Maier joined CPTx in August 2025 to lead the single-stranded DNA manufacturing and services unit. Prior to his current role, David led a global business unit at West Pharmaceutical Services, developed new biologics CDMO offerings at Lonza, and held various leadership, transactional, and strategic positions at Novartis. He began his career as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and in management consulting at L.E.K. Consulting. He holds an MBA from Cornell’s Johnson School and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.

David Maier said: “I am thrilled to continue to work with this talented team in bringing the promise of DNA therapeutics to the market in my expanded role as Chief Business Officer. I look forward to developing further our relationships with investors and industry partners to advance our technology for the benefit of patients”.

Hendrik Dietz added: “David has already played an important role at the company since his appointment in 2025. This expanded role as CBO will further leverage his outstanding biopharma executive and commercial experience to drive and capitalize on business opportunities for CPTx.”

About CPTx

CPTx is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-viral, duration-tunable in vivo CAR T cell therapies. We are advancing immune-quiet single-stranded DNA vectors with broad potential in cancer, autoimmune disorders, and beyond, leveraging the ability to enable durable responses, tune expression from transient to permanent and deliver multiple genes at once. Based in Munich, Germany and in San Francisco, CA, our team brings together deep expertise in DNA vector design, genetic engineering, cancer and immune cell biology. Learn more at https://cptx.bio/.

Investor Contact:

CPTx

David Maier

david.maier@cptx.bio

Media Contact:

Cohesion Bureau

Richard Jarvis

cptx@cohesionbureau.com

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