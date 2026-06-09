Coya Therapeutics Announces the First Cohort of Patients in the ALSTARS Trial Have Begun the Blinded Active-Treatment Extension Phase

Patients with ALS who have completed the 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase of the ALSTARS Trial, have entered the 24-week blinded extension period, during which all participants receive COYA 302

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologics intended to enhance Treg function, announces the initiation of the blinded extension phase of the ALSTARS Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT07161999). Patients who complete the 24-week placebo-controlled double-blind phase enter the blinded extension phase of the study and continue on their regimen from the first phase; placebo patients are re-randomized to receive one of the two pre-specified dosing regimens of COYA 302 for a total of 24-weeks to provide a total of up to 48 weeks of data on COYA 302. To learn more about the study, please visit ALSTARS Trial.

Fred Grossman, DO, FAPA, President and Chief Medical Officer of Coya said, “We are very pleased with the progress of this important clinical study of COYA 302 in people with ALS that we hope may ultimately lead to a transformational new treatment. We would like to thank the patients, families, and caregivers for their ongoing support and contribution to the ALSTARS Trial.”

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: COYA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells (“Tregs”) to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. Dysfunctional Tregs underlie numerous conditions, including neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases. This cellular dysfunction may lead to sustained inflammation and oxidative stress resulting in lack of homeostasis of the immune system.

Coya’s investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs. Coya’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

For more information about Coya, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com.

About COYA 302

COYA 302 is an investigational and proprietary biologic combination therapy with a dual immunomodulatory mechanism of action intended to enhance the anti-inflammatory function of regulatory T cells (Tregs) and suppress the inflammation produced by activated monocytes and macrophages. COYA 302 comprises proprietary low dose interleukin-2 (LD IL-2) and CTLA-4 Ig and is being developed for subcutaneous administration for the treatment of patients with ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. These mechanisms may have additive or synergistic effects.

Coya is currently conducting the ALSTARS Trial, a Phase 2, randomized, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of COYA 302 for the treatment of ALS (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT07161999).

COYA 302 is an investigational product not yet approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: statements regarding the design, conduct, timing, progress and potential results of the ALSTARS Trial and its blinded extension phase; expectations regarding enrollment, treatment, dosing, data collection and the availability, timing, quality or interpretation of clinical trial data; the potential benefits, effectiveness, safety and regulatory pathway of COYA 302; and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of the Company’s product candidates.. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. These and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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