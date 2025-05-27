Covalon Announces Exciting New Clinical Research Evaluating VALGuard® Vascular Access Line Guard

Study results have been selected for presentation at two prestigious scientific meetings and are advancing to publication

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that exciting results from a clinical study evaluating the use of its VALGuard® Vascular Access Line Guard will be presented at two notable scientific meetings in the fall and are advancing through the publication process in a well-regarded academic journal.

The study, conducted independent of Covalon, was a prospective pre- and post- intervention study of VALGuard® across critical and acute care units focused on the reduction of Central Line-Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSIs).

“Blood streams infections are a serious, but largely preventable complication that tragically affect hundreds of thousands of patients each year, with a mortality rate estimated at 15% to 20%,” said Dr. Kate Evely, Vice President of Clinical Affairs for Covalon. “Major hospitals all over the United States are adding VALGuard® as an important part of their infection prevention program’s toolkit to protect intravenous lines from gross contamination, a known source of infection. The study results provide impactful real-world evidence on the use of VALGuard®. The forthcoming publication of this investigator-initiated study is a testament to the dedication of the research team and our shared goal of advancing patient care.”

As the authors advance the study through the final stages of the peer review process toward publication, they look forward to presenting their findings to their peers at two prestigious scientific conferences this fall – September’s Association for Vascular Access Annual Scientific Meeting, the premier platform for the latest innovations and emerging technologies in vascular access, followed by October’s American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Pathway Conference, which attracts more than 11,000 nursing leaders and professionals from around the world.

About VALGuard

VALGuard® is a unique innovative transparent line guard designed to protect IV line connections and hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids, and secretions that can lead to serious, life-threatening blood stream infections.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

