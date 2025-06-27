On Friday, 27 June 2025 at 12:00 am (CEST), an extraordinary general meeting of Gubra A/S (CPH:GUBRA) (the "Company") was held at the Company's registered address Hørsholm Kongevej 11B, DK-2970 Hørsholm.

The only item on the agenda was a resolution to approve a distribution of extraordinary cash dividends to the Company's shareholders in the amount of DKK 1 billion, corresponding to DKK 61.2 per share of a nominal value of DKK 1.

The general meeting approved the distribution of extraordinary cash dividends to the Company's shareholders as presented in the notice convening the general meeting.

Further details about the distribution of the dividend were included in the notice convening the general meeting announced on 3 June 2025.

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586

Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 270 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

Attachments

COURSE OF GUBRA A/S’ EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING REGARDING EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND

SOURCE: Gubra

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire