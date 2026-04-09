Cosette Pharmaceuticals Expands Branded Portfolio through Acquisition of SYMPAZAN® and Additional Products from Assertio

-- Adds Portfolio of Branded Products with $48.9 million in 2025 Net Sales and an Established Commercial Presence --

-- SYMPAZAN® Establishes a Neurology Rare Disease Footprint within Cosette --

-- Additional Brands include INDOCIN®, SPRIX®, ZIPSOR®, CAMBIA®, and OTREXUP® --

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based, branded specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the closing of a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. sales and distribution rights for a portfolio of seven branded products from Assertio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASRT). The acquisition expands Cosette’s branded portfolio and adds the U.S. rights to SYMPAZAN®, a growing, patent-protected asset, further advancing Cosette’s disciplined growth strategy.

SYMPAZAN® (clobazam) oral film is an FDA-approved medicine for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox‐Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a rare and severe form of epilepsy, in patients 2 years of age or older. SYMPAZAN® is a growing product with patent protection extending until 2040. As the first and only FDA-approved oral film formulation of clobazam, SYMPAZAN® addresses an important unmet need for LGS patients and establishes a Neurology rare disease footprint within Cosette’s branded portfolio.

“This acquisition reflects Cosette’s strategic approach to expanding our branded portfolio,” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “It adds immediate scale through branded, on-market products and includes SYMPAZAN®, a growing, patent-protected asset in an orphan indication. Just as important, it reinforces our ability to execute strategic transactions propelling our growth. We look forward to successfully integrating these important medicines into Cosette and continuing to make them available for patients and prescribers.”

In addition to SYMPAZAN®, Cosette has acquired the rights to a portfolio that includes Assertio’s branded non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) treating indications in inflammation, pain management, and migraine:

INDOCIN ® (indomethacin), oral suspension

(indomethacin), oral suspension INDOCIN ® (indomethacin), suppositories

(indomethacin), suppositories SPRIX ® (ketorolac tromethamine), nasal spray

(ketorolac tromethamine), nasal spray ZIPSOR ® (diclofenac potassium), liquid-filled capsules

(diclofenac potassium), liquid-filled capsules CAMBIA ® (diclofenac potassium), for oral solution

(diclofenac potassium), for oral solution OTREXUP® (methotrexate), injection for subcutaneous use

The agreement includes a transition period during which Assertio and Cosette will transfer responsibilities for the manufacture, supply, and commercialization of these products, including quality assurance, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory matters.

Products:

Please see Package Insert (PI) for full prescribing information including complete safety information:

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based, leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing some of the most trusted and well-known brands in medicine — acquiring, developing, and delivering products that make a difference in patients’ lives. Cosette’s strong growth has been driven by its proven ability to maximize the value of its portfolio through best‑in‑class marketing, promotion, and strategic distribution capabilities, enabling the company to scale efficiently while continuing to invest in high-quality, patient-centered therapies. Cosette has corporate headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (Nasdaq: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com or follow Cosette on LinkedIn.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals

media@cosettepharma.com