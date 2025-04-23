Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Data from Placebo-Controlled Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Soquelitinib for Atopic Dermatitis on May 8, 2025

Data from Cohorts 1-3 of trial to be presented in an oral session and poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2025 Annual Meeting

Company to discuss data on its first quarter 2025 business update conference call and webcast scheduled for 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on May 8, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new interim data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis will be presented in an oral session and poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2025 Annual Meeting, which is taking place May 7-10, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Selective Soquelitinib, a selective ITK inhibitor demonstrates activity in atopic dermatitis phase 1 clinical trial by a novel mechanism of action

Abstract #: 0437

Presenter: Albert S. Chiou, M.D., MBA, Clinical Associate Professor, Dermatology and Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at Stanford University Medical Center

Poster Presentation Date and Time: May 8, 2025 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm PT

Oral Presentation Date and Time: May 10, 2025 from 9:50 – 10:00 am PT

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Corvus will present details on the new data from the soquelitinib Phase 1 clinical trial during the Company’s first quarter 2025 business update conference call and webcast, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) or by clicking on this link for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus’ website for 60 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

