Corvus Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Moore to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that David Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations at Novo Nordisk A/S and President at Novo Nordisk Inc., has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Moore brings a wealth of experience from his 27-year career in the industry, including broad expertise across strategy, commercial, market access, business development and investing from working in both large cap pharmaceutical and biotech companies and within private equity.

“We are excited to welcome David to the Board,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Corvus. “His experience leading Novo’s U.S. business, including one of the most successful GLP-1 franchises that includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, along with his work in corporate strategy and business development, is anticipated to be an important strategic resource as we work to maximize the potential of our ITK inhibitor platform.”

“Corvus has a compelling opportunity to develop ITK inhibition across cancer and immune diseases, leveraging a novel mechanism of action based on strong science with demonstrated potential in areas of significant patient need,” said Mr. Moore. “I am honored to join the Corvus Board of Directors and look forward to working with the team as the Company continues to advance its pipeline and growth opportunities.”

Mr. Moore currently serves as Executive Vice President, US Operations at Novo Nordisk A/S and President at Novo Nordisk Inc., the US operating subsidiary of Novo Nordisk A/S. He has held positions of increasing responsibility at Novo Nordisk, including Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Senior Vice President, Commercial at Novo Nordisk, Inc. Mr. Moore’s other experience also includes serving as an investment partner at Gurnet Point Capital, a life science focused private equity firm; chief executive officer of Lysovant Sciences, a Roivant company; and president and chief commercial officer of Cempra Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Moore began his career at Johnson & Johnson, where he spent 14 years in roles of increasing responsibility across sales, marketing and business development. Mr. Moore holds an MBA in Marketing from Lehigh University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Towson University.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the potential of the Company’s product candidates including soquelitinib, the advancement of ITK inhibition and the opportunities it provides, continued advancement of the Company’s clinical pipeline, and Mr. Moore’s expected contributions to the Company’s board of directors. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2025, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials and release data from such studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the Company’s ability to enroll sufficient number of patients in its clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

