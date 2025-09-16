Corsair Pharma to Present New Data on Proprietary Treprostinil Prodrug Transdermal System at PHPN 2025 Symposium

Presentation to highlight preclinical pharmacokinetic and safety data supporting once-daily usage of Corsair’s TRX-248 Transdermal System, now in a Phase 1 clinical study

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsair Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative transdermal therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced it will present new data on the TRX-248 Transdermal System at the upcoming Pulmonary Hypertension Professional Network (PHPN) Symposium, taking place September 18–20, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.

The presentation will feature preclinical pharmacokinetic and safety data for the TRX-248 Transdermal System. Corsair’s proprietary once-daily treprostinil prodrug transdermal patch is designed to deliver steady and continuous treprostinil blood levels and potentially improve patient convenience and tolerability. Data from a minipig model demonstrated that the TRX-248 Transdermal System produced therapeutically meaningful blood levels with favorable safety and tolerability. These data provide additional support for the clinical program which is currently in a first-in-human Phase 1 study.

Presentation Details

Title: Pharmacokinetics and Safety of a Novel Once-Daily Treprostinil Prodrug Transdermal System

Pharmacokinetics and Safety of a Novel Once-Daily Treprostinil Prodrug Transdermal System Poster #: 1026

1026 Date & Time: Friday, September 19, 2025, 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT

Friday, September 19, 2025, 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT Presenter: Bobby Singh, Ph.D., Corsair Pharma

After the presentation, the poster will be available via email request to info@corsairpharma.com.

​​About the TRX-248 Transdermal System

The TRX-248 Transdermal System is Corsair Pharma’s investigational once-daily treprostinil prodrug transdermal patch in development for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Designed to deliver steady and continuous treprostinil blood levels with the potential to improve patient convenience and tolerability, the TRX-248 Transdermal System may expand treatment options for patients and increase the use of prostacyclin therapy in PAH.

About Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and Treprostinil

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a serious, progressive, and fatal disease that causes shortness of breath, markedly reducing quality of life. In the U.S., approximately 45,000 patients are currently under treatment. Current treatments offer some symptomatic relief, but only prostanoids, such as treprostinil, have been shown to prolong life. Treprostinil is commonly used in the treatment of PAH. It exerts its pharmacological action through vasodilation and inhibition of platelet aggregation and smooth muscle proliferation. Treprostinil is currently marketed by United Therapeutics in different dosage forms to alleviate the symptoms, maintain or improve functional class, delay disease progression, and improve quality of life in patients suffering from PAH. The prostacyclin U.S. market for PAH is approximately $3.3 billion.

About Corsair Pharma, Inc.

Corsair Pharma is developing transformative solutions to improve the therapeutic profile of medications and provide superior treatment options for patients. The company is focused on the development of novel prodrugs of treprostinil to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) using a proprietary once-daily transdermal patch. The company intends to pursue a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, a streamlined process to develop new versions of approved drugs. For more information, see www.corsairpharma.com.

Company: info@corsairpharma.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., President, Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com