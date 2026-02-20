CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: The Nomination Committee’s Proposal for New Board Members

This corrects and replaces a release that posted earlier today.

XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Correction: In the press release that was distributed today at 2:00 p.m. CET, the nomination committee's proposal that Göran Dellgren should be nominated for re-election was missing. Below is the updated proposal from the nomination committee, including the addition that Göran Dellgren is proposed for re-election.

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 April 2026, the Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of Gösta Johannesson, Camilla Öberg, Erik Strömqvist, Göran Dellgren and Paul Marcun, and the election of Emil Billbäck and Anne-Karen Hunt as new members of the Board of Directors. Lars Henriksson and Lena Höglund have declined re-election.

Emil Billbäck has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector and has held several senior executive positions. Most recently, he served as CEO of Bonesupport AB (publ.), and prior to that held senior roles at BSN medical GmbH, including Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President Global Marketing. Emil Billbäck has extensive experience from both publicly listed companies and private equity-owned businesses and has worked in several roles in both the United States and Germany. Emil Billbäck is independent in relation to the Company and its management as well as to major shareholders.

Anne-Karen Hunt has more than 20 years of experience in the medical technology sector. She is currently President Diagnostics at DEMANT. Prior to joining Demant Anne-Karen was General Manager and President, Ultrasound International, at GE Healthcare. Previously, Anne-Karen Hunt has held senior positions at ABBOTT, TERUMO Interventional Systems and JOHNSON&JOHNSON. She has held these roles in Denmark, Germany, Belgium and the United States. Anne-Karen Hunt is independent in relation to the Company and its management as well as to major shareholders.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals and its reasoned statement will be presented in connection with the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee of XVIVO ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2026 consists of Chairman of the Board Gösta Johannesson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee Henrik Blomquist (Bure Equity AB (publ)), Thomas Ehlin (Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund) and Martin Lewin (Eccenovo AB).

For further information, please contact the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Henrik Blomquist, telephone +46 708 24 44 74.

