CORRECTING and REPLACING Agenus’ BOT/BAL Selected for Two Presentations at Upcoming AACR IO Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proffered Papers, Session 2, Session Date and Time of release dated February 12, 2025, should read: Monday, February 24th, 1:39-1:45 p.m. PST (instead of Tuesday, February 25th, 1:00-1:45 p.m. PST).





The updated release reads:

AGENUS’ BOT/BAL SELECTED FOR TWO PRESENTATIONS AT UPCOMING AACR IO ANNUAL MEETING

Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology, today announced that BOT/BAL will be featured in two presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) IO Annual Meeting that will take place on February 23-26 in Los Angeles, California. An oral presentation will highlight interim data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT/BAL) in combination with MiNK Therapeutics’ iNKT cell therapy, AgenT-797, in patients with refractory (2L+) gastric cancer (NCT06251973). A Trial-in-Progress (TiP) poster will feature data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of BOT/BAL in first-line MSS colorectal cancer (NCT06268015).

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: First-line botensilimab and balstilimab optimization in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) without liver metastasis (BBOpCo)

Session: Poster Session A

Session Date and Time: Monday, February 24th, 1:45-4:45 p.m. PST

Abstract Title: Biomarker analysis from phase 2 study of AgenT-797 (invariant natural killer T-cells), botensilimab (a Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 Inhibitor) with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in PD-1 refractory gastroesophageal cancer (GEC)

Session: Proffered Papers, Session 2

Session Date and Time: Monday, February 24th, 1:39-1:45 p.m. PST

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab (BOT) is a human Fc enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies.

Approximately 1,100 patients have been treated with botensilimab and/or balstilimab in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. Botensilimab alone, or in combination with Agenus’ investigational PD-1 antibody, balstilimab, has shown clinical responses across nine metastatic, late-line cancers. For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov with the identifiers NCT03860272, NCT05608044, NCT05630183, and NCT05529316.

About Balstilimab (BAL)

Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) designed to block PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. Botensilimab augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, downregulating intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing long-term memory responses.

About AgenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy, leveraging a unique innate immune cell type that serves as a master regulator of both innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs combine the cytotoxic capabilities of natural killer (NK) cells with the adaptive memory of T cells, enabling them to elicit a broad range of immune responses in a pathogen-agnostic manner.

AgenT-797 is a scalable, “off-the-shelf” cell therapy product, manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, to deliver transformative treatment solutions to patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding its botensilimab and balstilimab programs, expected regulatory timelines and filings, and any other statements containing the words “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will,” “establish,” “potential,” “superiority,” “best in class,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

