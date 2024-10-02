CORRECTING and REPLACING Access Vascular Highlights New Midline Catheter Data at AVA 2024

Data Presented at the AVA Annual Scientific Meeting Shows Significantly Lower Complication and Failure Rates with Access Vascular’s HydroMID® Midline Catheter

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

ACCESS VASCULAR HIGHLIGHTS NEW MIDLINE CATHETER DATA AT AVA 2024

Data Presented at the AVA Annual Scientific Meeting Shows Significantly Lower Complication and Failure Rates with Access Vascular’s HydroMID® Midline Catheter

Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a leader in tackling critical vascular access challenges with its advanced hydrophilic biomaterial technology, today announced findings from a proactive device evaluation showing a significant reduction in complications with a midline catheter made with its MIMIX® hydrophilic biomaterial (HBM), compared with a conventional CHG-coated catheter.

The evaluation, results of which were shared Sept. 30 at the annual scientific meeting of the Assn. for Vascular Access, compared AVI’s HydroMID® device with a polyurethane catheter coated with chlorhexidine (CHG). The HydroMID catheter showed a much lower rate of complications (5 percent, compared with 25 percent for the CHG polyurethane catheter) and a 95 percent rate of completion of therapy, compared with less than 80 percent for the CHG polyurethane device. The higher success rates with the HydroMID came despite nearly 20% longer average dwell times (10.5 days, compared with 8.9 days for conventional CHG polyurethane).

“Driven by rising concerns about the high failure and complication rates of our previous midline catheters, we opted to evaluate the HydroMID,” said Stevie Gore, RN, VA-BC, of Benefis Health System in Montana, who led the assessment. “Since transitioning to the HydroMID catheter, our patients have experienced markedly fewer complications, and have successfully completed their therapy at a much higher rate.”

Other published studies have shown that AVI’s FDA-cleared devices, crafted from the MIMIX® biomaterial that emulates the natural chemistry of the human body, demonstrated a sixfold reduction in complications compared to standard catheters, while in vitro data showed a 99.99% reduction in bacterial adhesion.1,2

“Making the decision to change clinical practice or products is not always easy. The rigorous collection of real-world data makes a significant difference in that decision-making process,” said James Biggins, founder & CEO of Access Vascular. “We are grateful to the Benefis team for their commitment to this crucial data collection and are thrilled to see how AVI’s technology is making a real difference in outcomes for their patients.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular’s MIMIX®-based catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit our website, and follow us on LinkedIn.

____________________ 1 Bunch J. A retrospective assessment of peripheral midline failures focusing on catheter composition. J InfusNurs. Sept/Oct 2022; 45(5):270-27 2 LeRoy, K. J. 2023 Association for Vascular Access Scientific Meeting: Poster Abstracts. Journal of the Association for Vascular Access 1 May 2024; 29 (2): 51–66. doi: https://doi.org/10.2309/1557-1289-29.2.51

Contacts



Brad Perriello

Circle Hill Communications

brad@circlehillcommunications.com

617.817.1385