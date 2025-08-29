SUBSCRIBE
CorMedix to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (“CorMedix”) (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that senior management will be presenting and participating in investor meetings at upcoming investor conferences taking place in September.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date:September 5, 2025
Time:8:35am Eastern
Format:Fireside Chat
Webcast:Link to webcast
  

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:September 10, 2025
Time:10:45am Eastern
Format:Fireside Chat
Webcast:Link to webcast
  

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath® in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix commenced clinical studies in Total Parenteral Nutrition and Pediatric patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath® as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576


