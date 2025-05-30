SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CorMedix Inc. To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, will be participating in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York on June 3 - 5, 2025.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Thursday, June 5, 2025
Time:3:45p.m. EDT
Format:Presentation
Webcast:Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) patients and pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other therapeutic areas. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 
(617) 430-7576


