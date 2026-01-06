Corewell Health and Quest Diagnostics Complete Laboratory Joint Venture Transaction in Michigan

Quest also now provides comprehensive Collaborative Lab Solutions (Co-Lab) hospital lab management services for all 21 Corewell Health hospitals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corewell Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to establish a laboratory services joint venture to expand access to innovative, quality and affordable laboratory services in Michigan.

Equity ownership of the joint venture, named Diagnostic Lab of Michigan, LLC, will be shared 51% by Quest and 49% by Corewell Health. Quest and Corewell Health's existing laboratories will continue to provide lab services to the joint venture until a future 100,000-square-foot state-of-the-art laboratory facility at the Corewell Health Southfield Center in Southfield, Michigan opens in the first quarter of 2027.

In addition, Quest's Collaborative Lab Solutions (Co-Lab) hospital lab management services have begun to take effect across all 21 Corewell Health hospitals. Quest has also begun to deploy initiatives incorporating a comprehensive suite of Co-Lab Solutions for Corewell Health, including supply chain, lab management, patient blood and anemia management, and lab analytics and stewardship, in addition to reference testing, supporting quality, innovation access and productivity.

People are at the heart of everything we do, and the inspiration for our legacy of outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an exceptional team of 65,000+ dedicated people—including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,500 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.3 million members. Through experience and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness. For more information, visit corewellhealth.org.

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

