CoRegen Appoints Globally Recognized Surgeon-Scientist Bert O’Malley Jr. to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoRegen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel treatments for patients impacted by some of the most aggressive forms of solid tumor cancer, today announced the appointment of Bert W. O’Malley, Jr., MD to its Board of Directors.

A physician-scientist by training, Dr. O’Malley brings decades of clinical, academic and leadership experience in complex head and neck surgery, development of therapies to treat head and neck cancers, and translational research. A globally recognized innovator, surgeon, and investigator, he has held numerous senior roles at leading academic and medical institutions and is widely credited for developing novel medicines and advancing innovative approaches in robotic surgery.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Dr. O’Malley to CoRegen’s board of directors during this exciting time of progress for the Company,” said Suneet Varma, Chairman of the Board. “A pioneer in head and neck cancer and robotic surgery, Dr. O’Malley has contributed tremendously to the advancement of groundbreaking and paradigm shifting medical interventions. With this appointment, our team looks forward to advancing our shared vision of inhibiting solid tumor growth across a broad range of cancers.”

Dr. O’Malley currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Medical Center and Executive Vice President for Academic Health at the University of Maryland Medical System. Dr. O’Malley co-developed the TransOral Robotic Surgery (TORS), the first minimally invasive robotic approach for head and neck tumors to receive FDA clearance that has dramatically improved surgical outcomes and the quality of life for patients worldwide.

Beyond his contributions in the surgical robotics space, Dr. O’Malley spearheaded the discovery and development of molecular and gene therapies designed to treat head and neck cancers, and has investigated novel combinations of stem cells and biomatrices for tissue defect reconstruction.

Dr. O’Malley added, “I’m honored to have an opportunity to advance CoRegen’s SRC-3KO Treg Adoptive Cell Therapy as the company nears the initiation of its first-in-human clinical trials in 2026. I firmly believe the therapeutic potential of CoRegen’s steroid receptor coactivators provides a watershed moment for not only how we think about cancer, but for the many patients who stand to benefit from this promising and potentially transformative approach.”

Dr. O’Malley earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. His post-doctoral training began with a General Surgery residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, TX, and he later served his Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery residency at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX. Following Baylor, Dr. O’Malley went on to serve as Chair of Otorhinolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. In this position, he co-founded the first human robotics head and neck surgery program and skull base surgery program and was co-principal investigator of the first Institutional Review Board-approved clinical trial for head and neck robotic surgery.

Dr. O’Malley’s board appointment will replace the late Dr. Bert W. O’Malley, Sr., a pioneering physician scientist whose discoveries in molecular endocrinology underscore CoRegen’s approach. His work fundamentally transformed the understanding of hormone receptors and transcriptional coactivators, enabling major advances in reproductive health, breast cancer, and modern medicine.

About CoRegen

CoRegen is pioneering a novel approach to cancer treatment by targeting the SRC-3 gene in Regulatory T (Treg) cells, a type of adoptive cell therapy (ACT), enabling the immune system to recognize and eliminate solid tumors. Research from the O’Malley Lab at Baylor College of Medicine has shown that genetically modifying Treg cells alters their behavior, allowing them to penetrate tumors, release cytokines, and recruit immune cells to eradicate tumors in preclinical models.

About Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine is a health sciences university that creates knowledge and applies science and discoveries to further education, healthcare, and community service locally and globally. Dr. Bert O’Malley, Sr., was the Tom Thompson Distinguished Leadership Professor of Molecular and Cellular Biology and Chancellor at Baylor College of Medicine.

About Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT)

Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) is a form of immunotherapy in which a patient's own immune cells (or those from a donor) are collected, modified or expanded outside the body, and then infused back into the patient to help the immune system fight diseases, such as cancer.

About Regulatory T (Treg) Cells

Regulatory T (Treg) cells are a specialized subset of T cells, which are part of the immune system. Their primary role is to maintain immune system balance by suppressing excessive immune responses and preventing autoimmune diseases, where the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues. However, these Treg cells can also be co-opted by cancers to evade attack by the immune system, leading to tumor progression and metastatic disease. CoRegen engineers Treg cells so the cancer cells can no longer evade the body’s immune system, freeing the immune system to attack and eliminate the cancer cells.

