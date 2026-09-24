CooperVision Powers the Next Era of Eye Care with New Global Vision Centre and Major Pipeline Advancements

The Vision Centre Brings Industry Leading Innovation to Accelerate Breakthroughs in Eye Care

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- CooperVision today unveiled the grand opening of The Vision Centre, the company's new global innovation hub in Southampton, England, and announced six major product advancements that have been accelerated to launch over the next several years. The announcements were made as CooperVision brings together research and development, clinical expertise, pilot manufacturing, advanced technologies, and commercial capabilities to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough solutions for patients and eye care professionals worldwide.

During the event, the company highlighted plans to introduce:

The build-out of the world's first and only complete family of 1-day contact lenses for myopia control, built on the world's #1 toric design;

A novel premium 1-day silicone hydrogel (SiHy) technology;

A next-generation SiHy material in a high-performing monthly contact lens;

A differentiated entry 1-day SiHy innovation to drive new fits;

The most advanced 1-day SiHy toric multifocal contact lens;

A new toric 1-day contact lens experience for astigmatic patients.

Together, these innovations represent one of the most ambitious product pipelines in CooperVision's history, reflecting the company's confidence in the future of contact lenses and its commitment to shaping the next era of vision care through science-led innovation.

"We're not satisfied with simply keeping pace with the evolution of eye care. We intend to help define what's next, while strengthening CooperVision's position as an innovative, technology-forward and consumer-connected vision care leader," said Jerry Warner, President of CooperVision.

The Vision Centre itself reflects CooperVision's continued investment in purposeful innovation and serves as a physical expression of the company's commitment to advancing vision for every eye. By strengthening the connections between scientific discovery, customer insight, product development, and commercialization, The Vision Centre is designed to help accelerate the delivery of meaningful innovations to eye care professionals and patients around the world.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to create faster learning cycles and accelerate the path from idea to market-ready solution. The Centre further strengthens CooperVision's ability to leverage advanced modeling, simulation, analytics, and AI-enabled tools to support faster decision-making and future discoveries. The result is an ecosystem that combines scientific rigor, advanced technology, and deep customer understanding to help shape the future of eye care.

"The future of eye care will be shaped by collaboration, scientific advancement, and a deep understanding of the people who provide and benefit from our innovations," said Warner. "The Vision Centre provides an environment that helps our teams build on the strong collaboration that already exists across CooperVision, enabling faster learning, deeper integration, and accelerated discovery."

Spanning 9,940 square meters, the multi-story facility combines advanced laboratories, pilot manufacturing capability, a state-of-the-art clinic, customer engagement spaces, and technology-enabled environments.

The site will house approximately 350 employees and welcome colleagues, customers, partners, and other visitors from across the vision care industry through a range of learning, development, and collaboration programs.

For more information on CooperVision, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperVision



CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), is a global leader in contact lens innovation, dedicated to advancing vision at every stage of life. The company offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of soft and specialty contact lenses--including daily disposable, two-week and monthly options--with high–performance materials and optics across spherical, toric, and multifocal designs. With a strong heritage of addressing complex vision challenges such as childhood myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, and irregular corneas, CooperVision combines purposeful research and development, state–of–the–art manufacturing, and deep practitioner partnerships to deliver clinically advanced solutions. Decades of experience and insight continue to shape the eye care profession and create meaningful advantages for both practitioners and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies



CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to plans, prospects, goals, strategies, future actions, events or performance and other statements of which are other than statements of historical fact are forward looking. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth in our revenues, anticipated market conditions, planned produce development and product launches, business transition expectations, regulatory plans, and expected results of operations are forward-looking. To identify these statements look for words like "believes," "outlook," "probable," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Media Contact



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SOURCE CooperVision, Inc.