Context Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 3, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced that Context has granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 30,000 shares of its common stock to a new employee as an inducement material for accepting employment with Context.

The stock option awards were granted outside of the Context Therapeutics Inc. 2021 Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to a new employee on their hire date (October 1, 2025) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of Context’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($0.97 per share).

The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with Context through the applicable vesting date.

