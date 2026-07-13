Context Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 10, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced that Context has granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 146,000 shares of its common stock to a new employee as an inducement material for accepting employment with Context.

The stock option award was granted outside of the Context Therapeutics Inc. 2021 Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to a new employee on their hire date (July 7, 2026) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of Context’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($0.70 per share).

The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with Context through the applicable vesting date.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context’s goal is to build an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 bispecific antibody, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 bispecific antibody, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 bispecific antibody. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Chief Financial Officer

Context Therapeutics

IR@contexttherapeutics.com