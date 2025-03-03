Connect Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and chronic care in Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: Register Here

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: Register Here

Live webcasts for the events will also be accessible on Connect’s website in the Investors section under Presentations, Events & News at investors.connectbiopharm.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing Rademikibart™, a potentially best-in-class next generation anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) antibody, to transform care in Asthma and COPD. Rademikibart has the potential to drive significant chronic utilization in Asthma and COPD with an initial focus on acute indications, which represent an untapped opportunity targeting the ~1 million asthma and ~1.3 million COPD patients in the U.S. alone who experience acute exacerbations annually. Rademikibart has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety in Phase 2 studies, as well as rapid onset of action as early as 24 hours. Learn more at www.connectbiopharm.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

David Szekeres

President

Connect Biopharma

dszekeres@connectpharm.com