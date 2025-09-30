Connect Biopharma Presents Data Supporting Rademikibart at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2025

– Rademikibart demonstrated rapid and significant improvement in lung function and asthma control in patients, with greatest improvements observed in those with elevated baseline levels of key type 2 inflammatory markers –

– Significant reduction in annualized exacerbations observed in patients with one or more elevated type 2 inflammatory markers at baseline –

– Data supports ongoing Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT studies for acute exacerbations in asthma and COPD; expect to report topline data from both studies in 1H26 –

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (Connect Biopharma, Connect or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, today presented data supporting rademikibart, the Company’s investigational, next-generation, potentially best-in-class anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) antibody, at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2025, taking place September 27 – October 1, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands and virtually.

“We are excited to share additional analyses from our Phase 2b asthma study at ERS. These data continue to expand our data package for rademikibart and reinforce its potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy for patients with moderate to severe asthma and COPD,” said Barry Quart, Pharm.D., CEO and Director of Connect Biopharma. “These data build on previously reported Phase 2b study outcomes demonstrating rapid and sustained lung function improvements, with the greatest outcomes being observed in patients with elevated levels of key type 2 inflammatory biomarkers. In addition, these analyses have helped to refine our clinical development plans and clinical site strategies for our ongoing Seabreeze STAT asthma and COPD studies. We look forward to reporting topline data from both in the first half of 2026.”

Abstract Title: Rapid and Sustained FEV 1 Improvements with Rademikibart in Type 2 Asthma: Impact of Eosinophils and FeNO

Results from the Company’s Phase 2b trial of rademikibart in moderate-to-severe asthma were evaluated in a post-hoc analysis to investigate the efficacy of rademikibart in subgroups of patients with asthma based on baseline levels of type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, indicated by blood eosinophil counts (EOS) of <300 or ≥300 cells/μL and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) levels of <25 or ≥25 ppb.

Rademikibart treatment led to rapid and sustained improvement in lung function and asthma control in subgroups with elevated baseline markers of Type 2 inflammation, with greatest improvements observed in patients with both high EOS and high FeNO.

At Week 24, treatment with rademikibart improved prebronchodilator FEV 1 by 507 mL in patients with high EOS and high FeNO, 284 mL in patients with low EOS and high FeNO, 209 mL in patients with high EOS and low FeNO, and 108 mL in patients with low EOS and low FeNO.

by 507 mL in patients with high EOS and high FeNO, 284 mL in patients with low EOS and high FeNO, 209 mL in patients with high EOS and low FeNO, and 108 mL in patients with low EOS and low FeNO. In addition to lung function and asthma control, a reduction in asthma exacerbations was observed in subgroups with at least one high type 2 inflammatory biomarker at baseline, with a 63% reduction in patients with high EOS and a 69% reduction in patients with high FeNO.

These results highlight rademikibart’s potential to improve lung function and reduce asthma exacerbations, particularly in patients with elevated markers of Type 2 inflammation.



Abstract Title: Rademikibart in Moderate-to-Severe Asthma: Impact of Eosinophils and Regional Differences on Response

A post-hoc analysis of the Company’s Phase 2b trial of rademikibart in moderate-to-severe asthma investigated the prespecified primary endpoint, absolute change in prebronchodilator FEV 1 at Week 12, in subgroups of patients enrolled in Poland and in the Rest of the World (ROW).

at Week 12, in subgroups of patients enrolled in Poland and in the Rest of the World (ROW). Rademikibart rapidly and significantly improved lung function in adults with asthma, with greater benefit observed in patients with higher baseline EOS, in both the overall trial population and ROW subgroup.

In Poland, placebo response was greater and rademikibart response was less than in the ROW subgroup and overall trial population. Four patients in the placebo group demonstrated unusually large improvements in lung function, potentially related to baseline factors, such as EOS <150 cells/μL, high FEV 1 , and/or daily use of inhalers.

, and/or daily use of inhalers. In Poland, rademikibart-treated patients also had milder disease compared to the ROW subgroup, increased percent predicted FEV 1 , and despite similar FeNO levels, this baseline imbalance may have impacted treatment effects.

, and despite similar FeNO levels, this baseline imbalance may have impacted treatment effects. These results underscore the importance of rigorous trial conduct and comprehensive patient guidance and have informed the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT clinical site strategy.



The presentations will be available on Connect’s website under the publications and presentations section.

About Rademikibart

Rademikibart is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα), a common subunit of interleukin-4 receptor (IL-4) and interleukin-13 receptor (IL-13). We believe that by binding with IL-4Rα, rademikibart can block the functions of IL-4 and IL-13 effectively, thereby blocking the T helper 2 (Th2) inflammatory pathway to achieving the goal of treating Th2 related inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class antibody designed to target IL-4Rα. The Company is currently conducting global clinical studies of rademikibart for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, areas with significant unmet need. Connect also has an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for rademikibart with Simcere in China.

For more information visit www.connectbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not of historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding future events, our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, prospective products (as well as their potential to achieve a differentiated, competitive, or favorable benefit or profile or trend, including on safety, tolerability, improvement, maintenance, clinical response, dosing, efficacy and/or convenience), planned or expected product approval applications or approvals, anticipated milestones, expected data readouts and enrollments, research and development plans and costs, potential future partnerships, expectations about existing partnerships, timing and likelihood of success, objectives of management for future operations, future results of anticipated product development efforts, and adequacy of existing cash and potential partnership funding to fund operations and capital expenditure requirements, as well as statements regarding industry trends. These statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events only as of the date of this press release and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among other things: the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our product candidates and other positive results; whether we will need expanded or additional trials in order to obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; existing regulations and regulatory developments in the U.S., the PRC, Europe and other jurisdictions; the ability of our current cash and investments position to support planned operations; our plans and ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property rights and our proprietary technologies, including extensions of existing patent terms where available; our continued reliance on third parties to conduct additional clinical trials of our product candidates, and for the manufacture of our product candidates for preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, if approved, by physicians, patients, healthcare payors and others in the medical community.

Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “feel,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “optimistic,” “plan,” “potential,” “promising,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Connect Biopharma that any of its expectations, projections or plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and other risks described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual and periodic reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements should not be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements have been made are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this presentation. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the scientific data presented or any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such presentation(s) or such statements. Except as required by law, Connect Biopharma undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Connect Biopharma claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Act for all forward-looking statements.

This press release discusses our product candidate, rademikibart, which is under clinical investigation and has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the National Medical Products Administration, or by any other regulatory agency. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of rademikibart for the uses for which it is being studied. The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only.

