Confo Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Preclinical Data for Post-bariatric Hypoglycemia Candidate CFTX-2034 at ENDO 2026

Data support the potential of CFTX-2034 as a first-in-class treatment for PBH and advancement toward Phase 1 clinical development



Ghent, Belgium – June 15, 2026 – Confo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel GPCR-directed medicines, today announced preclinical data for CFTX-2034, its SSTR5 agonistic antibody for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH), at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO) 2026. The data support CFTX-2034 as a potential first-in-class therapy for PBH, a serious metabolic disorder for which there are currently no approved therapies.



CFTX-2034 is a long-acting, highly selective agonistic antibody designed to target somatostatin receptor subtype 5 (SSTR5), a key regulator of insulin and incretin secretion. Confo is developing CFTX-2034 to restore glycemic control and reduce hypoglycemic episodes associated with PBH, a complication of bariatric surgery that can significantly impair patient independence and quality of life.



Christel Menet, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Confo Therapeutics, presented the findings at ENDO, held from June 13 - 16, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.



The preclinical findings demonstrate that CFTX-2034:

suppressed insulin and GLP-1 secretion in a dose-dependent manner, resulting in improved glycemic control without significantly inducing basal hyperglycemia

did not activate related SSTR family members, supporting a selective pharmacology profile

possesses a long half-life, establishing the potential for once-monthly subcutaneous administration



“To our knowledge, Confo is the only company advancing a therapeutic candidate for PBH that targets SSTR5, a well-validated driver of disease biology,” said Dr. Christel Menet, CSO of Confo Therapeutics. “Importantly, leading clinical experts see the strong potential of CFTX-2034 to offer much needed glycemic control in PBH. In addition, CFTX-2034 is potentially compatible with GLP-1 agonists that are used by many patients for additional post-surgery weight management.”



“CFTX-2034 reflects our team’s ability to once again rapidly translate deep GPCR expertise into a high-quality therapeutic candidate,” added Cedric Ververken, CEO of Confo Therapeutics. “The data presented at ENDO 2026 support continued advancement of CFTX-2034 through IND-enabling studies and reinforce the strength of our pipeline in endocrine and metabolic diseases.”



About Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH)



Post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) is a serious metabolic condition that has no approved treatments. It can develop after weight loss surgery and is characterized by dangerously low blood sugar levels following food intake. PBH can cause hypoglycemic events which can be debilitating and manifest as impaired cognition, loss of consciousness, and even seizures. PBH can result in major disruptions to the quality of life and the independence of patients.



About Confo Therapeutics



Confo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating novel medicines targeting GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors). It discovers small molecules and antibodies with the desired pharmacology by employing its proprietary discovery platform which uses conformation-specific ConfoBodies® to promote GPCRs into functionally relevant states. Using its platform, the company is building a pipeline of product candidates to transform therapeutic outcomes for patients with a focus on metabolic and endocrine diseases. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced industry experts with extensive knowledge of the discovery and development of GPCR-directed medicines. Confo Therapeutics is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information, visit www.confotherapeutics.com



For more information, please contact:



Confo Therapeutics

Dr. Cedric Ververken, CEO

+32 (0) 9 396 74 00

info@confotherapeutics.com



Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher / Adolfo Luna

+49 (0) 175 8041816 / +49 (0) 151 62674395

confo@trophic.eu

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