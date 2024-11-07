Compliance Group Announces Services Partnership with Veeva Systems to Enhance Implementation, Validation and Post-Implementation Services

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Compliance Group (CG), a leading provider of quality excellence solutions for life science manufacturers, is excited to announce a new services partnership with Veeva Systems. Key service areas are Implementation, Validation and Post-Implementation Support Services including Release Management, 24/7 Support and Organizational Change Management (OCM). This partnership aims to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology companies, ensuring regulatory compliance and optimized system performance.





“We have many customers benefiting from Veeva’s vaults, where CG provides Veeva staff augmentation resources for these services. Formalizing this partnership will allow CG to enhance the level of service with better access to Veeva.” said Program Management Director, Caroline Honold.

Veeva Implementation Services

In support of CG’s mission to enable the fastest path to quality excellence, CG’s Veeva experts focus on creating an intuitive user experience, implementing best practices, and delivering a holistic quality approach to maintain compliance within vaults. CG’s comprehensive services will help organizations stay compliant, enhance data integrity, and seamlessly integrate new features to ensure customers stay ahead. CG’s methodology includes robust Data Migration, the FDA’s stream-lined CSA validation approach, and modern Adoption techniques for accelerated scale and value.

Veeva Post-Implementation Services

CG’s post-implementation services will ensure smooth, efficient, and optimized operations, maximizing the value of Veeva Vaults. For customers who already use the Quality Vault, Clinical Vault, and Regulatory Vault, CG will provide supplemental ongoing Application Management Services. These services will include dedicated 24/7 support to tackle challenges like managing complex Veeva Vaults across departments, handling ongoing maintenance and updates, staying current with annual releases and new features, and ensuring data integrity and security. CG Veeva Certified Administrators will collaborate with Veeva Product Support on behalf of customers and assist in post-deployment application reconfigurations as needed.

About Compliance Group:

Compliance Group helps life science manufacturers create the most efficient path to quality excellence by delivering expertise, process, and technology. CG specializes in providing comprehensive solutions that streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance overall system performance.

About Veeva Systems:

Veeva Systems is a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs.

Compliance Group and Veeva Systems are dedicated to advancing the life sciences industry through this strategic partnership, offering unparalleled validation and post-implementation services to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Contacts



For more information about the partnership and services, please contact:

Compliance Group Inc

info@complianceg.com

+1 609 431 5508