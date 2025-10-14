Complete Genomics announces Gene by Gene as its newest sequencing service provider at ASHG

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a leading innovator in genomic sequencing, today announced at the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting that it has added Houston-based Gene by Gene, a leading genetics laboratory, to its Sequencing Service Provider Program.

The Complete Genomics Service Provider Program connects its customers to a network of service providers, offering access to high-quality sequencing services using Complete Genomics DNBSEQ™ sequencing platforms.

"We're excited about partnering with Complete Genomics, which we believe will contribute to the growth of the sequencing market in the U.S.," said Josh Wittner, president of Gene by Gene.

Having already processed more than 40,000 genomes using Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ technology, Gene by Gene is performing a wide array of sequencing applications. Over the last two years, Gene by Gene has been integral in providing feedback to the ongoing development of Complete Genomics' technology, leading not only to chemistry improvements but also to product launches such as the recently announced T7+. As part of this next phase, Gene by Gene will be early adopters of multiple T7+ units to further enable their consistent new customer adoption and continued revenue growth.

"We continue to grow our Sequencing Service Provider Program, which enables customers to utilize DNBSEQ technology and receive accurate, cost-effective data quickly via our experienced partners," said Rob Tarbox, vice president of product and marketing at Complete Genomics.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, complete sequencing solutions including sample and library preparation, lab automation, sequencing, and data analysis. The sequencing portfolio offers a full lineup of sequencers ranging from low, medium, and high throughput capacities, all powered by its proprietary DNBSEQ technology. More than 10,900 publications are based on DNBSEQ technology across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit completegenomics.com.

About Gene by Gene

Gene by Gene is a world leader in genetic testing services with over 20 years of experience. Our laboratory holds accreditation from multiple agencies, including CAP, CLIA, New York State Department of Health, California Department of Public Health, and AABB. With a cutting-edge laboratory and highly trained team of experts, we are committed to excellence in the field of genetic analysis. To learn more about Gene by Gene, visit genebygene.com .

