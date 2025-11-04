SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Events

November 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (“Compass”) (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of November.

Details are as follows:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Time: 3:30 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/6h3HS7z68WnTQE5PS7Vq8J/Whrfp7V7J4xxPSb6WEtmkp

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/cwkmPXkC4dosg6MoG95rxb/PK2LUcfo5tANjQo7JVHDsB

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Location: London, UK
Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM GMT
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff332/cmpx/1860808

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com 

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com 
617-500-8099


Massachusetts Events
Compass Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel