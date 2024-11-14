SUBSCRIBE
Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Events

November 14, 2024 | 
BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of November 2024.

Details are as follows:

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Time: 3:00pm ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel96/cmpx

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Location: London, UK
Date: November 21, 2024
Time: 2:00-2:25 PM GMT
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff315/cmpx

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Senior Manager of Communications
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099

