SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Events

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of June.

Details are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 8:45 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://cmpx.info/jefferies

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://cmpx.info/gs

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived on Compass’ Events page.

Compass’ management will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Compass is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple key biological pathways to drive an effective anti-tumor response, including angiogenesis modulation, immune activation within the tumor microenvironment, and reduction of tumor-driven immunosuppression. The company is advancing discovery candidates through clinical development to commercial-stage assets. For more information, visit www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099 


Massachusetts Events
Compass Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing people forming an arrow versus large arrow
Job Trends
Takeda cuts send layoffs soaring in May, rising year over year
May 19, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring outlook: job opportunities on BioSpace rise YOY, but layoffs affect thousands
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
2026 Q1 Job Market Report: Job postings picked up as quarter progressed
May 7, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel