Press Releases

Compass Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

April 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum taking place April 8-9, 2025.

Presentation Details
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM EDT
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel99/cmpx/2119000

Virtual/Replay availability: The corporate presentation will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com
Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099

Massachusetts Events
Compass Therapeutics
