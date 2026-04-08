Compass Pathways Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 7, 2026

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMPS #Biotech--Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that Compass granted equity awards under the Compass Pathways plc 2026 Inducement Plan to seven newly hired non-executive employees. The equity awards were granted on April 1, 2026 and consisted of options to purchase an aggregate of 117,445 shares and restricted share units or, in the case of employees in the United Kingdom nominal cost options, covering an aggregate of 55,875 shares. The options have an exercise price per share equal to $5.62, the closing price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date, and will vest over a four-year period with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the date of the grant and the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly installments over the three-year period thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment. The restricted share units and nominal cost options will vest in four equal annual installments, subject to each employee’s continued employment.

In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the equity awards were approved by the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee of Compass’s Board of Directors and were made as a material inducement to each employee’s employment.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “objective”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, statements regarding our expectations regarding our financial guidance; our business strategy and goals; our expectations and projections about the company’s future cash needs and financial results; our expectations regarding the safety or efficacy of our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, including as a treatment of TRD or PTSD; our plans and expectations regarding our clinical trials, including our phase 3 trials in TRD and our phase 2b/3 trial in PTSD; our expectations regarding the time periods the release of data from Part B of the COMP006 Phase 3 trial for TRD; our expectations regarding discussions with the FDA, including discussions regarding potential NDA acceleration strategies, including potential for rolling NDA submission and review for COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD; our expectations regarding timing for our NDA submission; our expectations regarding potential commercial launch timelines and our commercial readiness; the potential for the pivotal phase 3 program in TRD to support regulatory filings and approvals on an accelerated basis or at all; our ability to obtain regulatory approval and adequate coverage and reimbursement; our ability to transition from a clinical-stage to a commercial-stage organization and effectively launch a commercial product, if regulatory approval is obtained, on an accelerated timeline or at all; and our expectations regarding the benefits of our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, including as a treatment of TRD or PTSD. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Compass’s control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: uncertainties associated with risks related to clinical development which is a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated and may be more costly than expected; the full results and safety data from our Phase 3 clinical trials in TRD may not be consistent with the preliminary results to date; our need for additional funding to achieve our business goals and if we are unable to obtain this funding when needed and on acceptable terms, we could be forced to delay, limit or terminate our clinical trials; our acceleration strategies for our NDA submission may not be successful; FDA may ultimately disagree with our proposal for a rolling NDA submission and may not permit us to utilize the rolling review process; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from FDA or regulatory authorities in any other jurisdiction for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment may be unsuccessful; our efforts to commercialize and obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved, may be unsuccessful; the risk that our strategic collaborations will not continue or will not be successful; and our ability to retain key personnel; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Compass’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Compass disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Compass’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324