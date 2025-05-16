Châtillon, France, May 15, 2025

Combined General Meeting of June 11, 2025

Procedures for Obtaining Information and Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company (the “Company”), will hold its Combined General Meeting (the “General Meeting”) on June 11, 2025, at 02:00 p.m. CEST (08:00 a.m EST) at the Company’s headquarters located at IRO Building, 107 Avenue de la République, 92320 Châtillon, France.

The preliminary notice (avis de réunion) containing the detailed agenda, draft resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this General Meeting was published in the French “Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)” dated May 07, 2025 (No. 2501507). The meeting notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the BALO and in the legal newspaper Affiches parisiennes on May 21, 2025.

The information and preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the procedures and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. The documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website (www.dbv-technologies.com).

Any shareholder wishing to receive these documents by post or electronically may make a request until midnight, Paris time, on June 06, 2025 (i.e., the fifth day before the General Meeting) by contacting the Company at investors@dbv-technologies.com. For bearer shareholders, this request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary, in accordance with Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Webcast of the Annual General Meeting

A live webcast of the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at the following address: 2025 Annual General Meeting | DBV Technologies

The recorded webcast of the General Meeting will be disclosed no later than seven (7) business days after the date of the General Meeting and will remain accessible on the Company’s website for at least the minimum legal and regulatory period from its publication online.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

Investor Contact

Katie Matthews

DBV Technologies

katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

