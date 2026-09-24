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Press Releases

Coloplast A/S - Financial Calendar 2026/27

September 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

Please see enclosed pdf.

For more information and calendar invitations for upcoming events, please visit: https://investor.coloplast.com/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-events/

Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800

 

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Nicklas Overgaard
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3301
Email: dknioha@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.


 

The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag. Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want. A simple solution that makes a difference. Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology  The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2026-09
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

 

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