CollectiveMinds LLC Places Keith Meadors as Chief Commercial Officer at Genova Diagnostics

Next-generation executive search firm CollectiveMinds LLC announces the successful placement of seasoned diagnostics leader Keith Meadors, MBA, MT(ASCP), in a pivotal commercial role supporting Genova's next phase of growth.

HERNDON, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollectiveMinds LLC, a leading executive search firm specializing in life sciences and healthcare, today announced the successful placement of Keith Meadors as Chief Commercial Officer of Genova Diagnostics, a pioneer in advanced diagnostic testing. The appointment marks another milestone for CollectiveMinds in connecting exceptional leadership talent with high-growth organizations across the diagnostics and life sciences sectors.

Meadors joins the company at a pivotal time as Genova continues to build on its momentum, expand its commercial capabilities, and strengthen its position in the diagnostic testing market. With more than 30 years of experience spanning clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, he brings a distinguished track record of driving revenue growth, building high-performing commercial organizations, and aligning strategy with evolving healthcare demands.

Most recently, Meadors served as Vice President and General Manager at Labcorp, where he held full P&L accountability and overall leadership for the South Atlantic region. In that role, he led growth-focused strategies to deepen key customer partnerships, expand market share through innovative diagnostic offerings, and drive operational and organizational transformation to strengthen revenue performance, productivity, and customer experience.

Prior to Labcorp, Meadors held senior leadership roles at Precipio, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira (a Pfizer company), and Becton Dickinson. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered results by aligning commercial strategy with evolving healthcare needs and fostering accountability across teams.

"From the outset, Keith demonstrated exactly the qualities that distinguish exceptional executive candidates — he arrived prepared, proactive, and deeply committed to the process. He consistently followed every engagement with detailed summary communications to both our team and the client, ensuring full alignment at every stage. Keith embodies what true executive readiness looks like, and we are proud to have placed a leader of his caliber with an organization as dynamic as Genova Diagnostics."

— Tara Kochis, CEO, CollectiveMinds LLC

At Genova Diagnostics, Meadors will lead the company's commercial organization, with responsibility for advancing growth strategy, strengthening customer relationships, and supporting the continued expansion of Genova's market presence and diagnostic portfolio.

"Keith brings an exceptional combination of commercial leadership, operational discipline, and deep healthcare experience," said Jeffrey Ledford, Chief Executive Officer of Genova Diagnostics. "As Genova continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome a proven leader who understands how to build strong teams, create meaningful customer partnerships, and drive long-term value for the organization."

The placement follows Genova's acquisition of Cell Science Systems in January 2026, a strategic move that expanded the company's position in the diagnostic testing market and broadened its opportunities for innovation and growth. Supported by ownership group Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, Genova continues to invest in the leadership and capabilities needed to execute on its next chapter.

"Genova Diagnostics has built a strong reputation for scientific rigor, innovation, and service," said Meadors. "I'm honored to join the company at such an important time and look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation, expand our commercial impact, and help more customers access the value Genova brings to the market."

Meadors holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University, is a Kellogg Scholar in Sales & Marketing through Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and earned a Bachelor of Science from North Carolina State University. He is also a certified medical technologist with the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

For more information about executive search services from CollectiveMinds LLC, visit collectivemindsllc.com. For information about Genova Diagnostics, visit gdx.net.

About CollectiveMinds LLC

CollectiveMinds LLC is a next-generation executive search firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded by Tara Kochis, who brings over 30 years of proven leadership and more than 1,000 successful placements, CollectiveMinds combines deep industry expertise with advanced AI-powered technology to identify and place exceptional C-suite and senior leadership talent with speed and precision. The firm serves clients across biotechnology, biopharma, diagnostics, medical technology, and health technology sectors. Learn more at collectivemindsllc.com.

About Genova Diagnostics

Genova Diagnostics, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is a pioneer in advanced diagnostic testing, providing innovative laboratory solutions that help healthcare providers and patients better understand the interconnected systems that shape health and longevity. With recognized strengths in gut health and nutritional testing, Genova also offers advanced testing across hormonal health, immunology, and genomics to deliver a more complete view of patient wellness. In addition to its Asheville headquarters, Genova has locations in London, England, and Deerfield Beach, Florida.

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SOURCE CollectiveMinds LLC